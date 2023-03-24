Will Anderson Jr.:' The things I need to work on, were the things that excited me the most'
Alabama EDGE Will Anderson sits down and talks to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo at Alabama Pro Day.
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
The Elite Eight will be set after Friday night's Sweet 16 games.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Here is a look at the Day 3 matchups and scenarios to see who advances at the WGC-Match Play, according to the PGA Tour.
The latest player to announce he’s leaving the UNC basketball program brings the total number of Tar Heels who’ve announced their departure to four, leaving the team depleted on the wing.
"We have great players. Celebrate them. Don't criticize, don't tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them."
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
World No 2 Jon Rahm has pleaded for “unity” in the PGA Tour locker rooms as the professional game stands on the brink of another great divide concerning the distance debate.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
An MRI conducted Thursday afternoon revealed the news the Phillies did not want to hear: Rhys Hoskins has a torn left ACL and will require reconstructive surgery.
Joe Rogan had very high praise for Jorge Masvidal, who responded to the UFC commentator's comparison to Georges St-Pierre.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves Thursday, including sending David Bote to minor-league camp and reassigning Nelson Velazquez to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report had no issue with Draymond Green's screen that freed up Steph Curry for a clutch layup Wednesday night.
Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55 on Thursday night.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.