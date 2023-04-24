Will Anderson Jr. says he’s not a safe pick, he is ‘the right pick’

The 2023 NFL draft will likely begin with a quarterback or two being selected, but then Will Anderson Jr. is expected to hear his name called. The former Crimson Tide outside linebacker is projected to be the first defensive player of the board.

Where he will begin his professional career is still unknown, but one thing is for sure: whichever franchise selects Anderson is getting a player that fully believes in himself.

Recently, Anderson joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and he was asked about some analysts labeling him “the safe pick.”

His response might be one of the best quotes of the 2023 draft season.

Anderson stated, “It’s not a safe pick, it’s the right pick.”

"At the end of the day I know the type of person I am, I know the type of player I am… I just try to go out there and be Will Anderson. It's not a safe pick, it's the right pick." @will_anderson28 in response to being called a "safe pick" pic.twitter.com/VVVXqByanT — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 18, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Anderson and other former Alabama players preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

