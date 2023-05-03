Anderson Jr. headlines DROY candidates
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the current Defensive Rookie of the Year odds in the NFL, paced by Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr..
The 2024 NFL draft has some exciting prospects near the top.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
The XFL season is winding down, but the spring football season is far from over.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
What LAFC is doing isn’t just a casual success story or lucky moment. This is historic.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
The 76ers pulled off a stunner to start the series against Boston.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Bijan Robinson made a fun choice for his jersey number with the Falcons.
The Lakers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
CEH will hit free agency after this season.
Joel Embiid finally broke through the barrier that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić had built, beating both two-time NBA MVPs to win the first trophy named for Michael Jordan.
The dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled. It's time to look toward the future, with our first batch of fantasy football draft rankings!
Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle at the end of the Heat's win over the Knicks in Game 1 of their series on Sunday.
Rickie Fowler is having a great 2023 compared to last season. He'll keep it going this week at Quail Hollow.
Vandersloot and Jones are part of the star-studded lineup that led WNBA fans to deem the Liberty a potential super-team.