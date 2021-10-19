Will Anderson jr. earns SEC conference honors yet again following win against Miss. State

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. has been no stranger to SEC conference honors during the 2021 season, so far.

The Sophomore linebacker earned his third SEC Player of the Week award on the season after recording four tackles for loss during the Mississippi State game on Saturday, all four TFLs were sacks.

The star edge rusher also added two more stops to go with his four TFLs, giving him a total of six stops on the evening. He also added a pass breakup to his impressive stat sheet.

Anderson earned the Crimson Tide’s seventh total SEC honor on the season.

With the performance, Anderson became just the third Alabama defender in its history to record four-plus sacks in a game, joining the legendary NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas and two-time All-American Leroy Cook.

Anderson was highly commended by Alabama fans and alumni after his recent displays of leadership prior to the game against the Bulldogs.

