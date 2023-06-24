Will Anderson Jr. contract details with Houston Texans revealed

The Houston Texans and former Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. have agreed to terms on a rookie contract. Anderson has signed it and now can place his full focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

The Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 draft and then traded up to No. 3 to select Anderson. He’s expected to play a major role in Houston’s defense as a rookie.

Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports represented Anderson in contract negotiations and landed him a fully guaranteed four-year deal with a fifth-year option, valued at $35,212,818 with $22,609,320 of that coming to Anderson as a signing bonus.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Anderson and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

