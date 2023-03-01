Will Anderson Jr. believes the Bears are ‘onto something special’

The Chicago Bears are in control of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick. While the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will look to trade back and acquire additional picks, Chicago could also elect to stay put at take the top guy on the board.

The belief is Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. could be that guy.

Anderson has been hailed by many as the best prospect in this draft class, and he’s someone who’s a disruptive pass rusher and would provide an immediate upgrade to the league’s worst pass rush from 2022.

“It would mean a lot,” Anderson said, via Chris Emma. “All my hard work paying off. Just to have that spot, it’s big time. I’d be really appreciative of that opportunity.”

Anderson has met with the Bears once so far, and he had nothing but good things to say about the direction of the franchise moving forward.

“It went really good,” he said, via NBC Sports. “I went in there, watched tape. They got to know me. I got to know them. The culture is great there and I can tell they’re onto something special.”

Anderson leads the way as the draft’s top edge rusher prospect, and he’s coming off an impressive career with the Crimson Tide where he finished his three years with 34.5 sacks, which ranks second in school history.

While a quarterback very well could go No. 1 — if the Bears trade back — Anderson has a great chance to be the top defensive guy off the board.

“Whatever culture I’m in, I’m going to do things the right way,” Anderson said, via NBC Sports. “I think that’s what sets me apart.”

