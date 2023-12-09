Anderson, Hill meet again on Region 2D honor roll

Dec. 9—BLUEFIELD, Va. — Reyshawn Anderson was a dual-threat quarterback for the Union Bears. Omarri Hill was a big, strong and mobile defensive linemen for the Graham G-Men.

As these things go, the opposing duo saw quite a lot of one another,between the regular season and the playoffs.

This week they're together again after winning top Region 2D individual honors following coaches' balloting.

Anderson, a senior, was named All-Region 2D Offensive Football Player of the Year. Hill, a junior, was named All-Region 2D Offensive Football Player of the Year.

Graham head football coach Tony Palmer once again wrapped up regional top honors, collecting another Region D Coach of the Year award.

G-Men first team selections on offense include senior offensive lineman Kaden Rotenberry, senior running back Ty'Drez Clements and junior wide receiver Chris Edwards.

The Tazewell Bullldogs made a prominent showing on the first team offensive first team roster, with senior offensive lineman Jaime Rizo, junior wide receiver Logan McDonald and tight end Brody Patterson making the cut.

Joining Hill on the first team defense is Graham sophomore defensive lineman Daniel Jennings, junior linebacker Yubrenal Isbelle, sophomore defensive lineman Daniel Jennings and junior defensive back Chris Edwards.

Senior Kaizon Taylor wrapped up Tazewell honors at first team linebacker..

Second team offensive selections include Tazewell junior quarterback Carter Creasey, junior offensive lineman Jashon Taylor and senior running back AyVree Ziegler. Edwards of Graham was named second team kick returner while Jennings was named a second team running back. On the defensive side, Graham senior Myles Raley is a second team linebacker and junior Jamel Floyd is a second team defensive back.

Tazewell's Jashon Taylor is a second team defensive lineman, Brock Alley is a second team linebacker and Logan McDonald is both a second team defensive back and punt returner.

Richlands' Collin Adkins is a second team all-purpose defensive player.