Anderson High grad Zeke Correll announces he's leaving Notre Dame, entering transfer portal

Notre Dame's Zeke Correll (52) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind.

Anderson High School graduate Zeke Correll announced on social media Monday night that he would be leaving Notre Dame football and entering his name in the transfer portal.

Correll was a part-time starter in 2020 and 2021 before becoming a mainstay on the Fighting Irish offensive line the past two seasons.

Conference championship weekend: Where Greater Cincinnati football players will be playing

"The people are what make this place special, and my last 5 years here have been nothing short of a blessing," Correll posted on social media. "That being said, I am looking for a new opportunity in my final season of eligibility and am entering my name in the transfer portal."

Correll was a first team all-state player for Anderson in 2018 and was selected to the Under Armour All-American game.

Notre Dame offensive linemen Zeke Correll (52), center, and Pat Coogan (78), left, and Joe Alt (76) react after the team scores during an NCAA football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind.

After five years at Notre Dame, Correll will have one season of eligibility remaining.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Zeke Correll entering transfer portal after five seasons at Notre Dame