Anderson helps send Cobras into final eight

Mar. 20—DANVILLE — The Parkland men's basketball team entered Tuesday night's game against St. Clair County (Mich.) four wins away from a national championship.

That the Cobras advanced to the NJCAA Division II quarterfinals with a 64-60 win over the Skippers is a testament to Jabryn Anderson, who was the Cobras' dominant scoring option with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Toughness also helped the Cobras throughout a fast-paced, gritty game with few opportunities in transition.

"I like the fact that we grinded it out," Parkland coach John Bowler said. "It wasn't necessarily our traditional game. It was really physical, which we were used to. A lot of teams in our conference have been."

Anderson's heroics at Mary Miller Gym in Danville were especially valuable in the game's opening minutes as the Skippers jetted out to an 12-2 lead five minutes into the game.

The Decatur native was the only spark Parkland's offense had during the opening stretch as he scored seven of the Cobras' first nine points.

"I think it was calm down," Bowler said of his message to the team. "It's a lot of nerves. It's a lot of juice in the building. Our guys have been waiting all week to play ... once we shook it, I think we benefitted."

Parkland stayed the course as Anderson ended the first half with 17 points to power Parkland to a 35-28 halftime advantage.

"We've been working since July," Anderson said. "We've been in the gym, we've been in the weight room, you know. It pays off."

Scoring eventually opened up for the Cobras, who are within striking distance of their first national championship since 1986.

JaMonte Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds, Brylan Phillips produced nine points and former Mahomet-Seymour standout Grant Coleman chipped in seven points to pace the Cobras in their first national tournament game since 2021, when coach Anthony Figueroa's squad placed seventh.

"We've done it all year, it's been somebody different every night," Bowler said. "It may be those guys again on Thursday, it may be Ken (Sallee), it may be Tye (Banks), it may be somebody else that steps up."

Parkland's fortunes began to turn around after an Anderson three-pointer cut the deficit to 16-9 with 12:21 to play in the first half. Then Drew Lewis broke free for a layup and drained a three minutes later to whittle the deficit to 22-20 five minutes later.

Enter Brylan Phillips, who engineered a personal 5-0 run after JaMonte Williams' game-tying layup that gave Parkland its first lead.

"The shots that I had I had, they were open," Phillips said. "My teammates set me up perfectly, so it's my job to set them up when they get the opportunity too."

The Cobras' lead stood for the rest of the frame and the first seven minutes of the second half, when Zakhi Fallen converted a trey to give the Skippers a 45-42 edge.

Isaiah Jones knocked down another three moments later to boost the lead to 48-44, but a quick triple from Williams helped the Cobras draw back within a point. Yet another three from Williams gave Parkland a 50-48 lead with 9:35 to play.

"Those were huge," Coleman said. "Those really got us back in the game and solidified us."

St. Clair led once more during a back-and-forth stretch run, when Tyler Anderson converted an and-one layup to secure a 54-52 edge with just under five minutes remaining.

But Parkland finished with a 12-6 scoring advantage that was iced by a key rebound from Coleman with seven seconds left and a pair of free throws that secured Parkland's first trip to the quarterfinals since 2017.

"We've been practicing free throws all week," Coleman said. "We've been shooting extra free throws after practice which locked us in and made me more comfortable at the free throw line tonight."

Jones finished with 19 points to lead all scorers for the Skippers, who also received 10 points from La'Tavius Vaughter, nine points from Fallen and seven points apiece from Daquan Coleman and Zaveon Little, the latter of whom had 11 rebounds.

"Obviously, it was physical and I don't think we adjusted to it well," Skippers coach Richard Field said. "Good game back-and-forth, we didn't execute down the stretch."

Family and friends congregated outside the locker room to await the Cobras after Bowler addressed the team following the victory.

Parkland will face either 2-seed South Suburban or 18-seed Florida State Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mary Miller Gym in the quarterfinals. South Suburban and Florida State Jacksonville played Tuesday night's late game.

"We're going to rest up, we're excited, we're ready to win," Coleman said.