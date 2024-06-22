Anderson delivers in the 10th as Marlins win in walk-off fashion for the third time in a row

For a team that has grown accustomed to losing this season, the Miami Marlins sure have a flair for dramatic victories.

Tim Anderson singled to left field, Jake Burger slid home safely in a close play at the plate, and the Marlins beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in 10 innings Friday night at loanDepot park for their third straight walk-off win.

“It’s a very incredible feeling,” Bryan De La Cruz, who was 3 for 4 with a home run, said via interpreter Luis Dorante Jr. “You’re there just hoping for it to happen. But three walk-offs in a row, it’s difficult to explain. It’s a beautiful feeling to have.”

The Marlins, who notched their MLB-leading eighth walk-off win, won three consecutive walk-offs one other time in franchise history — 1999 against the Giants (Aug. 9-11).

They rallied from a two-run deficit Friday while going to extra innings for the third time in four games this homestand.

They came in having scored 19 runs in three games against St. Louis — two of them walk-off wins — after two runs in three games at Washington.

But they mustered only two hits through five innings against Mariners starter George Kirby but knotted the score in the sixth in dramatic fashion.

De La Cruz and Josh Bell crushed back-to-back solo home runs to center field off Kirby — both measuring more than 400 feet. De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez bashed back-to-back homers in the first inning Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Trevor Rogers kept the Marlins close, allowing two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He also gave up two runs his previous start, pitching seven innings for the first time in three years last Saturday.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Rogers said.

With the score tied at 2, the Mariners had runners on first and third with no outs in the eighth. But lefty Andrew Nardi struck out the next two batters and right-hander Calvin Faucher fanned Julio Rodriguez.

“Everybody has been contributing, but it starts with the pitching,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “The pitching has been unbelievable.

“It was huge getting out of the jam by Faucher. Great job by [Huascar Brazobán], Nardi, [Scott] Tanner, [Anthony] Bender the last inning. And Trevor was incredible.”

Once again, the night ended with Jazz Chisholm Jr. dousing the teammate who delivered the win with a cooler full of ice water.

Hours before that, the center fielder stood at his locker and proudly showed the Naruto tattoos on his left calf.

Sometime this offseason, he said, he’ll get several more Anime ones on his yet-to-be tatted thigh for a full leg sleeve.

So, you can probably guess that Chisholm, who has worn custom Sasuke-themed cleats and helped design a custom Sasuke baseball glove, is geeked about the Marlins making Saturday Anime Day at the ballpark.

Better yet, Bahamian Heritage Celebration is also a theme for the second game of this three-game series.

“I feel like it just was a night made for me,” said Chisholm, who returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s game because of right hamstring tightness. “So, it’s sick.”

The colorful blue-and-yellow Bahamian-inspired Marlins’ jerseys that fans who purchase a ticket package will receive? Chisholm, who moved from the Bahamas to Kansas at age 12, said he snagged himself one a few weeks ago.

While he has now lived in the U.S. about as long as the Bahamas, the 26-year-old has maintained roots there via the Jazz Chisholm Foundation, a non-profit he founded that aims to impact high-need families in the Bahamas and South Florida through community initiatives and baseball.

Chisholm said that during trips back to the Bahamas, he checks in on the youngsters in his foundation’s little league.

“I coach some of the kids, talk trash, have fun with them,” Chisholm said. “It’s always cool to see how the kids jump up when they see you, how much they love me, and they want to listen to me to be where I’m at.”

Chisholm, who learned to hit at 2 years old from his grandmother, Patricia Coakley, a shortstop for the Bahamian national softball team, was 0 for 4 Friday — only the sixth time he has been hitless the past 25 games.

Luzardo hurt

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start because of a back issue. Schumaker said Luzardo would be further evaluated Friday and Shaun Anderson will start in his place.

“He’s been dealing with it for a couple of weeks, and it felt worse his last start, in Washington,” Schumaker said. “It shows you what kind of mentality he has – he wanted to grind through that for his team. He wanted to throw six innings even.

“But he did not feel good the entire day. Honestly, he could have been scratched before that game. We’ll see what happens, but it’s a hit for us.”

Sánchez gets chance

Backup catcher Christian Bethancourt was designated for assignment and Alí Sánchez was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville to replace him. Sánchez, 27, was acquired Wednesday in a minor-league trade with the Cubs.

“He’ll catch a couple times a week,” Schumaker said of Sánchez, who hit .240 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games for Triple-A Iowa this season. “It’s up to him whatever he does with that opportunity.”

Injury update

Edward Cabrera (shoulder) pitched three innings for Jacksonville on Wednesday and is scheduled to throw four innings (60 pitches) Tuesday. Fellow right-hander Bryan Hoeing (hamstring) will pitch three innings in that same game after going two innings Thursday.