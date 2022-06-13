Will Anderson, Dallas Turner named in 247Sports’ boldest predictions for 2022

Alabama‘s offense is loaded with talent that includes a Heisman-winning quarterback and some of the top transfers in the nation. The Crimson Tide defense will look to compete for the spotlight, as the group consists of many returning starters from the 2021 season.

Linebacker Will Anderson jr. was a fan favorite last season, and many were upset when he did not get the invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Well, now he is expected to not just be a Heisman hopeful, but also be a prospective No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

He will not be alone on the defensive front, however. Dallas Turner is a rising sophomore outside linebacker that is expected to gain national attention in 2022.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford recently shared 10 of his boldest predictions for the 2022 college football season, and the Anderson-Turner duo made the list.

Crawford’s bold prediction for the two of them is that they will combine for over 30 sacks.

“Alabama’s outside linebacker group is absurd this season as one of the nation’s most impressive rooms overall. The Will Anderson-Dallas Turner duo combined for 26 sacks and 41 tackles for losses last season. Anderson is college football’s best defensive player and Turner is a rising superstar. Anderson was so dominant in Alabama’s spring game in April against a makeshift offensive front limited by injuries that head coach Nick Saban had to bench him at one point to give Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young time to throw. Anderson played 2.5 quarters and managed two sacks, both coming over a three-snap stretch in the first half.”

