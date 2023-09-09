Anderson closes out Austin High for tight win, a departure from its 2022 heartbreakers

Anderson football coach Donald Hatcher speaks to his team after their season-opening win over McCallum on Aug. 24. The Trojans improved to 2-1 on Friday night with a 17-14 win over Austin High at Nelson Field.

The call came from Anderson junior Zayden Sharp.

The Trojans sat at Austin High's 30-yard line Friday night with just over five minutes left in the game holding a slender, three-point lead. Sharp recognized the Maroons were “triggering” to cover dynamic wide receiver Ed Small, which left another receiver open, said quarterback Brady Gephart.

The play unfolded exactly as Sharp called it. The Austin High defense converged toward Small, and Gephart floated the ball to Michael Rendon leaking out on the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown and Anderson’s first double-digit lead of the game, 17-7.

The Trojans (2-1, 1-0 District 26-6A) held on for a 17-14 win at Nelson Field, avenging their 2022 loss to the Maroons on a walk-off field goal. The win also showed Anderson's growth over the last year; the Trojans struggled to close out wins last year, losing by three points to Bowie, getting blown out by Lake Travis after tying the Cavaliers at halftime, and that last-second heartbreak to Austin High.

“We definitely showed a lot of fight,” Small said. “Last year we probably would have lost this game. Just year two of the coaching staff, really pulled through and we kept our heads up and we got the win.”

For a second year in a row, Anderson and Austin High engaged in a low-scoring contest. It bucked the previous trend for the matchup where one team scored at least 40 points in five of the six matchups prior to 2022.

Both defensive lines asserted control throughout the game. Rushed incompletions, sacks and other tackles for loss littered the play-by-play while points remained at a premium. Converting on field position became the decider, and though the Maroons regularly began their drives from further up the field than Anderson, it was the Trojans’ offense which found two critical second-half scoring drives starting from around midfield to win the game.

“It was a gritty win,” Gephart said. “Just rallying the troops to come out here and keep fighting even though things weren’t going our way and just knowing that these weeks are so important to go to playoffs. Just finding a way deep within yourself to keep going.”

Anderson turned its defensive pressure into the first points of the game late in the opening quarter. Noah Saldivar’s sack created a third-and-18 for Austin High. The Maroons (0-3, 0-1) chose to go for a deep throw, but again, the Anderson defensive line found gaps. Colin Haines intercepted the rushed pass on the right sideline and streaked down the field for a pick-six and a 7-0 Trojans lead.

“Kind of read it (the play), saw the quarterback's eyes, made a play on the ball and I felt like that was a huge momentum builder for sure,” Haines said.

Anderson’s second interception of the game wasn’t as fruitful as the first. Jett Joseph picked off a deep throw on fourth-and-21, but it pinned the Trojans at their own 8-yard line. Austin forced a three-and-out and received possession back at the Anderson 28.

Two seniors, quarterback Wilder Davenport and wide receiver Christian Rector, combined to ensure the Maroons didn’t squander the field position to tie the game. First, Davenport hit Rector on a comeback route on the right sideline. Then, a little bit of luck went Austin High's way when Davenport’s throw into the end zone bounced off two Anderson players’ hands before falling into Rector’s embrace.

The Trojans' breakthrough came early in the fourth quarter, but it was spurred by a defensive stand on fourth-and-1 in the middle of the field to end the third. With the best starting field position they’d received all game, the Trojans' offense found rhythm through backup quarterback Max Gerlich.

He converted a third-and-7 with an 18-yard pass, then found Small to set up first-and-goal. A stuffed run and two incompletions presented Hatcher with a tough decision on fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line. In the first half, he went for it from a similar distance to the goal-line and came up short. It was the wrong call, he said after the game, and he chose to take the points from a 23-yard field goal the second time around.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world in my kicker,” Hatcher said. “He ain’t missed yet, so there’s no reason not to. It was just one of those things where we left a lot of points on the board — at least 21 points that we left out on the field.”

The Trojans defense allowed a late 41-yard touchdown run by Bryson Batts to bring the Maroons to within three points late in the game. But an onside-kick recovery and third-down scramble conversion by Gephart sealed Anderson’s first district win.

For Hatcher, Friday’s game signified what Anderson needs to do the rest of the year to come out of a tough district featuring two top-10 teams in the state: become a “second-half team.”

“We’re a pretty young team, not many varsity returning starters and seniors,” Haines said. “But Hatcher says it all the time and I agree, we can definitely make a run this year. People doubt us, but we definitely have the guys to do it. This is going to be a fun year.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Anderson Trojans beat Austin High Maroons in District 26-6A opener