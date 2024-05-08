Anderson and Alexandrou depart Stevenage

Stevenage stadium [Getty Images]

Harry Anderson and Theo Alexandrou have been released by Stevenage after the club announced their retained list for next season.

Striker Alexandrou, 19, failed to make a league appearance last term, playing twice - in Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy games.

Anderson, 27, a winger who joined from Bristol Rovers last summer, made three appearances before joining Colchester on loan in January.

The club are in talks over new contracts for Kane Hemmings and Alex MacDonald, while Finlay Burns, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Craig MacGillivray and Vadaine Oliver returned to their parent clubs following loan spells.

Stevenage finished the 2023-24 season ninth in the League One table.