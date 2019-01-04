Anderson advances to Maharashtra Open semifinals

PUNE, India — Kevin Anderson advanced to the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open by beating Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

The top-seeded South African broke Munar four times to set up a meeting with Gilles Simon, who beat him in the 2018 final, or Benoit Paire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I thought I did a really good job creating opportunities and taking them, so definitely felt good out there,” Anderson said.

“I’m happy with the way I’m playing and I have to come out and focus on what I do best and if I do that I’m going to give myself the best chance of getting through.”

Ivo Karlovic also advanced by defeating Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5)

The 39-year-old Karlovic will meet Steve Darcis, who beat fourth-seeded Malek Jaziri 7-5, 6-2.