Andersen paces Libby Loggers at track and field invitational

Apr. 16—Libby sophomore Tristan Andersen had a huge day Saturday at the Libby Invitational with three wins while helping lead the Logger boys team to a third-place finish with 89 points.

Andersen won the javelin with a throw of 149 feet, 8 inches, the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches, and the long jump with a top attempt of 20 feet, 3 1/2 inches. He also competed in the 100-meter dash and placed 10th.

Gaige Bache also scored well for the Loggers while winning the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 10 inches, was fifth in the discus and sixth in the javelin.

Senior Greysen Thompson had a strong meet and was fourth in the pole vault, second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Junior Rowen Sherbo was fifth in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200 run. Freshman Cody Watson was sixth in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 3,200 run while Johnny Shao was fifth in the 800-meter run.

Senior Trent Riddel was third in the discus and fourth in the javelin while classmate Chayse Hartley was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Senior David Beck was sixth in the shot put and senior Casey Rusdal was fifth in the pole vault.

The 4x400-meter relay team, including Shao, Sherbo, Thompson and Watson, placed fifth.

Troy senior Jacob Gromley was second in the shot put with a toss of 41 feet, 2 1/2 inches and second in the discus, helping the Trojans to a sixth-place finish with 38 points.

Marcus Hermes was third in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 400-meter run.

Nolan Morris was third in the 800-meter run and junior Kempton Sloan was fourth in the high jump.

The 4x400-meter relay team, including Hermes, Nolan Morris, Orr and Colter Morris, was sixth.

Bigfork won the invite with 117 points, followed by Browning (108), Libby, Ronan, Eureka, Troy, Thompson Falls and Noxon.

In the girls invitational, Eureka's 114.5 points gave it the win over runner-up Bigfork, which had 100 points. Browning was third with 93 and Libby was fourth with 70.

Thompson Falls was fifth, Ronan sixth, Troy seventh and Noxon eighth.

For Libby, eighth-grade student Capri Farmer led the way with a pair of wins. She claimed the 1,600-meter run in 5:48.30 and the 3,200 run in 12:53.74

Junior Bergen Fortner won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.04 and was second in the 100-meter hurdles. She was third in the 200-meter dash and second in the long jump.

Freshman Isabella White was third in the 100 hurdles.

In the field events, freshman Sidnie Thompson was third in the shot put and discus,

For the Troy Lady Trojans, senior Sarah Rogers was second in the high jump and fifth in the long jump. Cortenie Rogers was fourth in the long and triple jumps.

Troy competes today at the Thompson Falls Invitational while Libby is back in action Saturday at Columbia Falls.

The county meet will be held in Eureka on Tuesday, April 30.