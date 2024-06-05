Anders Carlson responding well as Packers kicking battle intensifies with training camp on the horizon

GREEN BAY – There are streams of water spurting into the air from bottles all around him. Jordan Love is hopping a few yards away, whirling his white towel. The noise isn’t ear splitting, not like a packed stadium of 80,000 voices, but on this sweltering June afternoon it’s enough.

The Green Bay Packers are enmeshed in a three-way competition at kicker. When a team has three kickers on its offseason roster, it’s yet to find one. It’s not an ideal situation, but the Packers are determined to resolve it with the best option. They can’t replicate the conditions from Anders Carlson’s season-ending miss from 41 yards in San Francisco, the miss that potentially cost the Packers a trip to the NFC championship game, but they can try.

As Carlson lines up this kick from 53 yards Tuesday, teammates from the Packers offense and defense surround him. And they go berserk.

Green Bay Packers place kicker Anders Carlson has been responding well to increased competition this spring.

“Just making it as difficult as possible on the kickers,” coach Matt LaFleur said, smirking. “We want to put them in situations that are pretty uncomfortable. I would say that’s a pretty uncomfortable situation. Nowhere in ball are you going to have an entire team lined up around you, but just try to amp up that level of pressure.

“It was good to see the last one go through the uprights.”

Carlson was last to kick Wednesday. Greg Joseph, a veteran of five NFL seasons, missed his 53-yard attempt amidst the chaos. Jack Podlesny, trying to crack his first NFL roster, did the same. By the time Carlson toed his track to the football, the discomfort was apparent.

That Carlson’s kick split the uprights can’t be dismissed as insignificant, even in June. Even more, Carlson ended Wednesday’s practice making field goals from 57, 54 and 53 yards, showing off the impressive leg strength that enticed the Packers to use a sixth-round draft pick on him last spring. Joseph made kicks from 57 and 54 before pushing his 53-yard attempt wide left. Podlesny was wide left from 57 and 53, making his 54 yarder.

These are the moments that matter in a position battle. It’s clear this competition still has a long way to go.

“I think all those guys have had their day,” LaFleur said. “It’s a good competition. We’re just looking for that consistency day in and day out to go out there and execute and make the kicks.”

Spoken like a coach in no mood to give away a starting job unearned. How could LaFleur be? A year ago, his team’s season went up in smokes because a rookie kicker couldn’t get back on track. Carlson started missing kicks in October and never stopped. He missed at least one kick – a field goal or extra point – in 11 of his final 14 games.

It’s a long way back to good graces.

If he recovers, Carlson will have to beat out two kickers determined to claim one of only 32 starting jobs in the world. Joseph figures to be the toughest competition. He’s made 82.6% of his 121 field goal attempts over five NFL seasons scattered at Cleveland, Tennessee and Minnesota, meaning he’s had plenty of inclement kicks. His past three seasons were with the Vikings, allowing him to kick inside Lambeau Field each of the past three years.

Joseph has never fared well in Green Bay – he went 1-for-3 on field goals each of the past two years – but has never missed an extra point in Lambeau Field, making all six. Why sign with the Packers this offseason? “We liked the opportunity,” Joseph said.

Translation: It’s a real chance to win a job.

He’s taken that opportunity seriously this spring. Joseph might be rotating with two other kickers, but he doesn’t pay attention to their kicks. “Me versus me,” Joseph said. When he’s on the side, the veteran takes his steps across the field, visualizing only his next attempt.

“The group all gets along great,” Joseph said. “We all learn from each other, push each other. I just decide to stay in my own, little world because that’s what I feel I do best in a competition. Just worry about me. I don’t know how they’re doing. I only know how Greg Joseph is doing. I’m going to keep it that way.”

It’s only fitting Carlson’s likely top competition for his job is wearing No. 2. When the Packers handed out numbers to newcomers this offseason, they tossed Joseph the jersey formerly worn by Mason Crosby. Joseph said he’s never worn No. 2 before. Before the offseason program, Joseph said, he spoke with Crosby about it. Crosby mentioned how the 2 jersey was his number.

Joseph doesn’t know how long he’ll be wearing it.

“We’ll see what happens,” Joseph said, “come when I make the team.”

It isn’t enough for Carlson to be measured against the shadow of Crosby. Now he’s competing every day against No. 2. It’s a good thing those field goals split the uprights Wednesday.

When training camp opens next month, he’ll need a lot more kicks to do the same.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Anders Carlson responding well as Packers kicking battle intensifies