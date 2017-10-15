Anders Bjork hoping to build on his first NHL goal

In a rookie season that's been a little turbulent through the first four games, Anders Bjork certainly had a performance to build on in Saturday night's win.

GLENDALE, Arizona – In a rookie season that's been a little turbulent through the first four games, Anders Bjork certainly had a performance to build on in Saturday night's win. It wasn't dominant by any means or the full potential of what the speedy ex-Notre Dame forward will do once he gets his game together at the NHL level, but there was something encouraging about the 21-year-old scoring his first NHL goal in Boston's 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

It was a third period afterthought rather than a game-winner, but it was also a really nice play on the PP with Jake DeBrusk working a cross-ice pass to Bjork wide open on the backdoor. Bjork slammed the puck home to close out the B's scoring for the day, and was all smiles afterward excited about his NHL milestone moment.

MORE:

"Especially after a few games you start thinking about it too much, so it's nice to get it out of the way and focus on playing hockey the right way," said Bjork, who finished with 21 goals and 52 points in 39 games as a scoring machine for the Fighting Irish last season. "It felt like I was struggling the first couple of games production-wise, so it's important to get that goal and carry that momentum into the upcoming games here.

"It definitely [felt good]. It was nice to get it on the power play too because we haven't been good on there, but we've been moving it around in practice and building some chemistry there."

Consistency becomes the big challenge now for a youngster like Bjork as he carves out a role for himself at the NHL level, but that will most likely continue to be elusive in the early going as he experiences all things NHL for the first time.

"There's a bit of an adjustment period and I'm still finding my stride, and trying to look for ways to use my speed more effectively," said Bjork. "Even on the road you're traveling to different places and games are at different times, and you've got to find ways to bring the same game for your teammates, coaches and everyone so they know what they're going to get out of you."