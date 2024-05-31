Anderlecht set to convert Sevilla pair’s loans into permanent transfers

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Anderlecht are set to convert the loan deals for Thomas Delaney and Ludwig Augustinsson into permanent transfers. Former Dortmund midfielder Delaney could be transferred permanently for just €1.5m. Despite suffering a few injuries this season, the now 32-year-old central midfielder played 25 games in all competitions, grabbing one goal and two assists. Sevilla are set to make a substantial loss on Delaney who cost them €6m from Dortmund back in the summer of 2021.

Swedish left-back Augustinsson was also a key player for the side this season. The 30-year-old played 32 games and provided four assists. It has not been reported how much the defender will cost, but with just one year left on his contract it will likely be a minimal transfer fee.

Anderlecht were in a title battle for most of the season until the final few rounds of the play-offs. They could have won on the final day of the season, but their loss to Antwerp and Club Brugge drawing 0-0 with Cercle Brugge meant the title went to Brugge instead of Brussels.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson