Anderlecht eyeing move for Ghanaian defender in wake of Zeno Debast’s depature

HLN are reporting that Anderlecht are eyeing a move for Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei. The 21-year-old spent the second half of the 2023/2024 season on loan at FC Lorient from Stockholm based side Hammarby. Adjei played 15 Ligue 1 games for the side as they were relegated to the second tier of French football. Anderlecht are in search of a new central defender after the departure of Belgian international Zeno Debast to join Sporting CP in Portugal.

The tall central defender had his breakout season in Sweden for Hammarby during the 2023 Allsvenskan season, playing 21 games and scoring once goal. Adjei is currently valued at around €2.5m by Transfermarkt and is under contract in Sweden until 2026. Hammarby are known for developing young talent and selling them for a profit, so Anderlecht will not likely get the defender on the cheap.

With Jan Vertonghen the only experienced central defender on the books, the side are set to be active this summer to strengthen their defence.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson