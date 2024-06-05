Ander Herrera is set to stay at Athletic Club, despite rumours of his departure

Ander Herrera is set to stay at Athletic Club, despite rumours of his departure

Ander Herrera seemingly is one step closer to renewing with Athletic Club for another year, as he looks to decide upon his future sooner rather than later.

According to Marca, he is set to renew with the Basque club, despite recent rumours that he was set to make a return to his boyhood side Real Zaragoza.

Ander Herrera played 84 games for Real Zaragoza’s first team between 2008 and 2011, having come up through the youth ranks at the club.

It was his solid performances in his last two seasons at the club when they were still in La Liga, that saw him earn a move to Athletic Club in 2011.

He played 27 times in all competitions last season, so is clearly still an important member of the club’s first team, and would still be set to see plenty of action next season, should he stay.

His experience in European football could be a big factor in the club’s decision to keep him, as Bilbao are set to play Europa League football next season, and Herrera is their only player to have won the competition in the past.

Real Zaragoza will be disappointed at this revelation, as it was only days ago that talks were said to be going well between the two parties.

🚨🚨 ¡¡Ander se queda!! 🦁



👀 Renueva con el @AthleticClub por una temporada y aplaza su marcha https://t.co/kaU0fkweJw — MARCA (@marca) June 5, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie