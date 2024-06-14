Ander Herrera pens new deal with Athletic Bilbao until 2025

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has proven that he remains at the top of his game despite already being 34 years of age.

Herrera signed for Man United from Athletic Bilbao in July 2014. What followed were five emphatic seasons at the club, during which time the Spaniard played 189 matches, scoring 20 goals and contributing 27 assists. (Transfermarkt)

During his time at United, Herrera played a pivotal part in United’s FA Cup victory in 2017 as well as the team’s Europa League title in 2017. He also added a Community Shield and League Cup to his trophy collection.

With so much success during his tenure at Old Trafford, the holding midfielder’s departure in 2019 came as quite a shock to his admirers.

In a podcast interview in 2022, Herrera shared the truth about his departure, opening up about just how devastated he truly felt about leaving United.

“To leave [Manchester United], it was difficult for me – six months before, five months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay,” Herrera explained.

“I was awarded Player of the Year by the fans and the club didn’t call me that summer to sign a new contract as they did with other players. It was painful for me, honestly. I think I deserved it [a new deal],” he continued, drawing attention back to the baffling decision the club took to part with one of its most effective midfielders for reasons unknown.

In yet another poor piece of business by United, Herrera left the club on a free, joining Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

During his time in France, Herrera’s success continued, with the midfielder bagging two Ligue 1 titles as well as two French cups and two Super Cups.

In 2022, the once United fan favourite secured a loan to Athletic, the club he departed for Old Trafford. The Spanish club clearly appreciated his midfield presence, signing him on a permanent deal in January 2023 following his loan spell.

Herrera has been a major asset to Athletic, propelling his club to fifth place in La Liga to secure a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League competition. It now appears as if they have decided to reward his efforts.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X that Herrera has signed a new contract in Bilbao.

“Ander Herrera stays at Athletic Club and signs new deal until June 2025,” the journalist wrote.

🔴⚪️ Ander Herrera stays at Athletic Club and signs new deal until June 2025. pic.twitter.com/5Rv3FRFjYy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

Despite only starting 10 league matches, Herrera’s contributions on the pitch were noticeable, with three assists, 87% passing, and 56% ground duels won (stats via Sofascore).

As United enter a fresh transfer window, one cannot help but wonder what could have been had they held onto Herrera, who at 34 years of age, appears to be outlasting United’s current ageing stars such as Casemiro.

The club would do well to avoid making such costly mistakes in the future.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

