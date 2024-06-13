Ander Herrera’s Athletic Club future confirmed

La Liga outfit Athletic Club have on Thursday announced the continuation of a headline member of the club’s s midfield ranks.

The player in question? Ander Herrera.

The subject of veteran engine room star Herrera’s future had of course been up in the air for some time now.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the former Manchester United man’s contract terms in the Basque Country at the end of the month.

Herrera, in turn, was hotly tipped for a return to former club Real Zaragoza, understood to have been pushing hard for a reunion with a view to next season.

As alluded to above, however, as much, for the time being at least, is not on the cards.

As confirmed in an official statement across Athletic’s website and social media platforms on Thursday, Herrera has put pen to paper on an extension with the club.

The deal in question will see the 34-year-old locked down through the summer of 2025:

‘Athletic Club midfielder Ander Herrera has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him in Bilbao until 30 June 2025.

‘The Copa winner put pen to paper on his new deal at Ibaigane , along with club president Jon Uriarte and director of football Mikel González.’

💥 @AnderHerrera extends his contract with Athletic until 2025 and will complete a sixth season as a Lion.



The midfielder's experience and talent will be crucial for a demanding campaign with four competitions for the Zurigorri.#AnderHerrera2025 #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) June 13, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN