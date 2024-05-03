Andale native Mason Fairchild wants to prove doubters wrong with Buffalo Bills camp invite

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Andale’s Mason Fairchild spent the final hours of the NFL draft, like many prospects do, surrounded by family and friends.

“There were so many people that were integral to my journey,” explained Fairchild.

The group nervously watched the picks go by while anxiously waiting for Fairchild’s phone to ring. However, just like many prospects, the call the former KU tight end was waiting for never came through.

“You can understand that there’s a lot of people going through what you’re going through in that moment,” said Fairchild. “There’s a lot of guys hoping to be called on in the draft and even, you know, giving them an undrafted free agent contract.”

But, not all hope was lost, in the hours following the last draft selection, Fairchild received interest from several NFL teams. One team that stood out was a perennial playoff contender, the Buffalo Bills, who offered him a rookie minicamp invite and the chance to make his NFL dream a reality.

“There’s more of a chip on your shoulder when you go undrafted, or you don’t even get a contract coming out as an undrafted free agent,” Fairchild added. “But, there’s always that chip on my shoulder, especially being from a small town in Kansas. No one really thought I’d be here competing at Kansas. So, every step we take, there’s going to be doubters. And it’s my job to prove them wrong.”

If Fairchild can impress the Bills’ coaching staff, he could end up making the 90-man roster and punching a ticket to the team’s training camp in July.

Fairchild mentioned, “At the end of the day, if I stick on a roster, you know, going to the training camp, I think I’ve done everything I needed to do.”

To achieve that goal, Fairchild will need to use everything he has learned over nearly a decade of playing for Andale and KU.

“Definitely nervous because if you have a bad day, chances are you might not get another. So you have to take it every single day; every single rep is as if it’s your last,” explained Fairchild. “But, I’m excited for the opportunity; as I said before, I think I have something to prove. So I’m just going out there with a chip on my shoulder, and the preparation will dictate how you perform. So I have a lot of confidence in the way I prepare and do those things, and I’m ready for the opportunity. Wherever it presents itself, I’m always ready. “

