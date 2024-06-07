Anchorage's Alissa Pili signs with Nike to represent Indigenous-focused N7 brand

Jun. 7—Anchorage's Alissa Pili, a rookie with the Minnesota Lynx, has joined Nike in an endorsement deal with the company's Indigenous-focused N7 brand.

Pili, who has both Iñupiat and Samoan heritage, was drafted No. 8 overall by the Lynx in April.

Nike's N7 Collections feature "colors and materials of elemental forces while embodying the values, stories, and diversity of Indigenous traditions and craft," according to Nike's website.

"I'm so honored to join the Nike Family as an N7 athlete," Pili said in a statement. "Representation is important to me, and I look forward to making an impact in the league and demonstrating to all the Indigenous and Polynesian girls who love the game, that they can reach their dreams."

After Friday's Lynx game against the Phoenix Mercury, Nike will hold a short ceremony in which Pili will meet with Arizona Indigenous leaders, according to a release. Pili's parents will also be present and are in Phoenix to celebrate Pili's 23rd birthday on Saturday.

Proceeds from the N7 Collection support "the N7 Fund to provide sport and physical activity programming to kids in Native American and Aboriginal communities," according to Nike's website.

Other athletes featured with N7 include Olympic hammer thrower Janee' Kassanavoid, who is Comanche, and Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, whose mother was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Terms of the deal were not released.