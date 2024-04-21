Anchorage Wolverines win in overtime to grab 2-0 playoff series lead

Apr. 21—Tyler Hennen scored a goal 3 minutes, 48 seconds into the overtime period to vault the Anchorage Wolverines to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday at Ben Boeke Arena.

The win pushed the Wolverines to a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-5 Robertson Cup playoff series. With the Wolverines up 2-0, the venue for Game 3 shifts to Minnesota. Anchorage won 4-0 at home in Friday's first game of the series.

[Anchorage Wolverines open playoffs with bounce-back shutout win]

After two scoreless periods, the Wilderness were the first to score as Joe Cesario scored just 1:07 into the third period.

Five minutes later, the Wolverines knotted the game at 1-1 as Cole Christian scored with assists coming from Fyodor Nikolayenya and Brock Devlin.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard again in regulation, pushing the game to overtime. There, Hennen struck for the game-winner with Bryce Monrean and Drew Nelson providing assists.

Liam Beerman was stellar in goal for the second straight night. After shutting out the Wilderness and making 33 saves on Friday, he stopped 32 of 33 shot attempts on Saturday.

Anchorage will now travel to Cloquet, Minnesota, to continue the series needing one win to close out the Wilderness. The two teams meet Friday at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena at 4:15 p.m. AKDT.