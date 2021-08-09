Ancer wins maiden title at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

In what turned into a suspenseful Sunday in Memphis, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer triumphed with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden death playoff with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Sam Burns to secure his first career PGA Tour win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Making his 121st start on Tour and coming in off a T-14 finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the 30-year-old world No. 23 started the day four shots behind 54-hole leader Harris English and carded a final-round, 2-under 68 to finish at 16-under 264, tied at the end of regulation with Matsuyama and Burns. Ancer came into the week listed at +3300 to win, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, and was +1400 going into Sunday.

“It was really surreal, something that I've been working for since I was a little kid,” said Ancer, whose early-round highlights included a bogey-free, 8-under 62 on Friday. “Definitely a dream, a dream come true to win on the PGA Tour, and to do it on a big stage like a WGC event was really, really cool, man.

“It was a crazy round. I thought I was going to need a really low one to have a chance today, but it just worked out that it was like pretty much survival mode on the back nine. … I got lucky maybe, but there were some misses in some tournaments that I thought I've done enough to win and I just, I didn't get the win. So this time it just worked out my way and I'm really thankful.”

Ancer, who hails from Guadalajara, is just the fourth player from Mexico to win on Tour and the first since Carlos Ortiz at the 2020 Vivint Houston Open. The win also makes him the seventh player to earn his first victory at a WGC event and first since Russell Knox at the 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions.

For world No. 20 Matsuyama, Sunday marked his second loss in sudden death in back-to-back weeks of competition following the Olympics, where he fell short at home in his bid for a bronze medal in a seven-man playoff. The reigning Masters champion, listed at +2800 to start the week, began the final round nine shots behind English and carded a bogey-free, 7-under 63 to earn his spot in the playoff.

“It's tough to lose in a playoff, but I didn't -- I wasn't able to hit the fairway with either tee shot, but I did my best,” said the 29-year-old, six-time Tour champion, who had putts for birdie on his final hole of regulation as well as both playoff holes. “I want to congratulate Abraham, he played great all week."

Burns, who started the day eight shots back and was listed at +6000 early in the week, bounced back from a double bogey at the 13th and birdied three of his last four holes to shoot 64 to finish tied for the lead. The world No. 32 was chasing his second career win after breaking through for his maiden PGA Tour victory in May at the Valspar Championship, but he missed his birdie attempt – inside Ancer by 6 inches – from 5 feet 7 inches to extend the playoff.

Falling out of contention but not out of the conversation was English, whose 5-over 40 on the back nine marked a stunning reversal of fortune after the world No. 10 led by two shots after each of the first three rounds and through 13 holes on Sunday. Listed at +4000 starting the week and +150 ahead of Sunday, he made double bogeys at the par-3 11th and 14th, pushing both tee shots into the holes’ respective water hazards, and pretty much sealed his fate with bogey at 16 en route to a 73 and a solo fourth-place finish.

Following his round, Harris admitted to getting thrown off his rhythm after he and playing partner Bryson DeChambeau, whose similar back-nine meltdown resulted in a 41 and a T-8 finish at 12 under, were put on the clock for slow play.

“You definitely start the day in one rhythm and then you kind of get out of that having to walk faster, having to do everything a little faster because you don't want to get a bad time,” said English, who ended a nearly seven-year drought with two wins this season (both via playoffs) at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Travelers Championship.

“It was tough, the wind was swirling. Obviously, coming down the stretch, there was some very important shots in there and it was tough. But I've got to learn to slow down, go through my routine and not really worry about being put on the clock.”

English, whose first career PGA Tour victory came at TPC Southwind at the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic, was trying to become the first three-time winner this season and also, perhaps, secure a spot on the American Ryder Cup team with just three weeks to go. He currently sits No. 8 in the standings, with the first six earning automatic spots on the team later this month.

DeChambeau draws attention for all the wrong reasons … again

Bryson DeChambeau recorded his first top-10 result since early May with a T-8 finish at the WGC-FedEx, but it was still a turbulent week for the world No. 7. He drew attention early, facing reporters for the first time following an unexpected break when he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to leaving for Japan to represent Team USA at the Olympics.

The 27-year-old, eight-time PGA Tour winner said he lost about 10 pounds – and about 5 mph with his driver – during his bout with the virus, which included symptoms of congestion, fatigue and “coughing spurts.” He shrugged it all off, though, telling GolfChannel.com, “It was sad when I tested positive. And then after that, my brain just shifted into a place where, OK, I wasn’t in the Olympics. It is what it is.”

He doubled down on his cavalier attitude, stating he didn’t expect to contend in Memphis (“Maybe lower expectations will help me play well this week,” he said) while also admitting he is not vaccinated and doesn’t necessarily intend to receive the vaccine.

"The vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from happening," DeChambeau said Wednesday. "I'm young enough, I'd rather give it to people who need it. I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health. I don't think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no vaccine shortages in the United States.

Then on Thursday, he drew the ire of European Tour players Richard Bland, Bernd Wiseberger and Edoardo Molinari, who criticized DeChambeau on social media for something that has been a hot spot for before: not yelling “fore!” when an errant tee shot headed toward the gallery. None of the three were even playing in the event but rather watching the telecast.

Finally, in a back-nine performance reminiscent of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau went from not only being in contention but actually tied for the lead, to on the clock for slow play after a triple at 11 and eventually a fading footnote on the leaderboard when he carded a 5-over 41 on the back and 74 for the day.

Odds and ends: DJ notches top 10, Olympians keep momentum rolling

Defending champion Justin Thomas, listed at +1600 ahead of the tournament, finished T-26 at 5-under 275, while betting favorite Brooks Koepka, who started the week at +1100, finished T-54 at 2 over, closing with a 76. … World No. 2 Dustin Johnson (+1800) was T-10 at 11 under to record his seventh top-10 finish of the season and third in his last six starts. … Phil Mickelson (+8000), playing for the first time since missing the cut in the Open Championship, finished T-17. … Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele (+1400) finished T-26 at even par, while fellow Olympians Rory McIlroy was T-12 at 10 under, Paul Casey was T-5 at 14 under, Collin Morikawa was T-26. … Australia’s Cam Smith, who finished T-10 at the Olympics and was part of a five-way tie for lead heading into his 72nd hole in Memphis, made double on 18 to finish T-5.

Next up: Wyndham Championship

The heat is on this week at the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event before the FedExCup Playoffs. Jim Herman will defend his 2020 title at the Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, N.C., where he picked up this third career victory in come-from-behind fashion, rallying from four shots back and carding a 7-under 63 in the final round to beat Billy Horschel by a shot.

Only the top 125 after the Wyndham will advance to the playoffs, with Bo Hoag sitting on the bubbe at No. 125. But there are several notable names in precarious postseason position, including Americans Matt Kuchar (124th) and Rickie Fowler (130th). Fowler is one of nine players to have qualified for the playoffs every year since the advent of the FedExCup in 2007. Also among that group of nine are Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, and both are playing in Greensboro while sitting on the outside looking in: Fleetwood is 136th and Rose is 138th, while former world No. 1 Adam Scott is barely inside the number at No. 121.

Also looking to improve their position are recent silver medalist Rory Sabbatini (No. 141), who represented Team Slovakia in Japan and will make his first Tour start since the John Deere Classic (MC), and Colombia's Camilo Villegas, who sits at No. 127. Villegas won this event in 2014 and is playing this week on a sponsor exemption. While they'll miss out on the playoffs, all players ranked 126-150 after this week will retain at least conditional status for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

World No. 30 Will Zalatoris, whose remarkable season has included seven top 10s – highlighted by a second place at the Masters in April – is playing on a sponsor exemption along with European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. The 24-year-old Zalatoris, a Wake Forest product, has played this season as a Special Temporary Member and needs a win in Greensboro to gain eligibility for the playoffs.

