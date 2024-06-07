Ancelotti’s two options to get the best out of a new-look Real Madrid

After having won the Champions League on Saturday and celebrating their triumph with the fans on Sunday, Real Madrid continued to remain in the headlines on Monday as they officially announced the signing of the French superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

With this announcement, the Merengues brought an end to the constant speculation that linked the French forward with the White team for the last several years, and Ancelotti will now have another world-class player in his ranks to decimate his opponents.

However, before he can optimally utilize this new weapon, Ancelotti will have to work on finding a team setup that maximizes the strengths of all of his players. As MARCA has noted, there are two notable ways in which Ancelotti can field his team for the next season.

Firstly, the Italian tactician can opt for a 4-4-2 lineup, which would be a highly stable formation for Real Madrid. With this lineup, Courtois will be the starting goalkeeper, Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, and Mendy, will be the starting defenders; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, and Bellingham will form the midfield; while Vinicius and Mbappe will lead the attack.

However, with such a formation, the most obvious loser will be Rodrygo, who will have to take a bench role. To cope with this problem, Ancelotti can also opt for a 4-3-3 formation. There will be no changes in the defense with this formation, but one of the midfielders will have to be sacrificed.

Thus, one of Camavinga or Tchouameni will play, while the forward line will be made up of Vinicius, Mbappe, and Rodrygo.

It remains to be seen which one of these two setups suits the team going forward, but whichever option Ancelotti chooses, Real Madrid fans will be very excited to see their team play next season.

Players like Toni Kroos will certainly be missed, but hopefully, the team will be able to cope with his loss with the quality they still have in their ranks.