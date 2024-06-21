Ancelotti’s tactical puzzle: Too many stars, not enough spots

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti finds himself in a quandary not only concerning his defensive strategies but also in managing an impending congestion in his offensive lineup as the 2024/25 season approaches.

The acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick has significantly bolstered an already formidable attacking roster, teeming with star power and potential waiting to be unleashed at any given opportunity.

Right now, Ancelotti faces the arduous task of balancing player satisfaction throughout what promises to be a demanding season, punctuated by nearly 70 matches across all competitions that necessitate squad rotation.

While every player will have their chances, key fixtures will undoubtedly see Mbappe and Vinicius take precedence, barring injury or suspension.

Interestingly, Ancelotti’s confidence in fielding the best available players, as evidenced by his handling of goalkeepers Andriy Lunin and Thibaut Courtois, explains his decisive approach.

Players waiting for chances

Arda Guler is eagerly waiting for his chance under Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

A pressing issue for Ancelotti revolves around Arda Guler, a young talent whose potential demands regular playing time. He showcased promise last season, recovering from early setbacks to emerge as a crucial component.

Ancelotti must figure out how best to integrate Guler without stifling his growth—a delicate balance given fan and club expectations.

Meanwhile, Endrick represents a great project yet requires time to adapt to new surroundings, teammates, and the nuances of European football.

At 18, he may initially assume a supporting role, serving as a spark during critical junctures while gradually earning opportunities to start.

In contrast, Brahim Diaz has already proven himself with a stellar campaign, overcoming initial scepticism to establish his place among Madrid’s elite.

His challenge lies in maintaining consistency and staving off competition from players like Rodrygo, whose performances have oscillated in fan reception.

All this means Ancelotti finds himself entrusted with an array of attacking talent that positions Real Madrid as the frontrunner across all competitions.

While Florentino Perez did assemble the Avengers, this world-class offensive unit demands validation on the pitch, a responsibility Ancelotti shoulders with the intent to maximize their potential while ensuring no player is left neglected.