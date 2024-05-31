Ancelotti sees Real Madrid forward as a starter next season amid Man City links

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation about the future of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The 23-year-old’s statements about his future wherein he left the door open for a future exit, have seemingly opened a can of worms.

Manchester City, for one, have emerged as suitors for the Real Madrid attacker heading into the summer transfer window.

Ancelotti sees Rodrygo as a starter

One of the major reasons behind speculations over Rodrygo’s future is that Real Madrid are set to sign Kylian Mbappe while Endrick will also be arriving at the club this summer.

It is bound to increase competition for places in the squad and there are some concerns that it will be Rodrygo whose minutes will take a hit.

However, according to Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to see Rodrygo as a regular starter for next season despite the imminent new arrivals.

Ancelotti considers Rodrygo as a starter. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Ancelotti has always been a strong backer of the Brazilian international and supported him through a couple of lean periods during the ongoing campaign.

And, the Italian tactician continues to retain faith in the 23-year-old former Santos man and sees him as a regular in the starting lineup for next season.

Despite that, the speculations refuse to go away, with Rodrygo’s statements about Man City being the best team in the world only adding fuel to the fire.

Indeed, during an interview earlier this week, the Real Madrid forward said: “For me, it is the best team in the world, the one that plays the best football.”

Rodrygo signed a new contract with Real Madrid until 2028 only last November. And it now remains to be seen if he stays put or opts to leave.