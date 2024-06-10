Ancelotti says he supported Inter and compares Klopp to Sacchi

Carlo Ancelotti reveals he used to support Inter in his childhood and compares Jurgen Klopp to Arrigo Sacchi saying that sometimes ‘obsession prevails.’

Ancelotti made headlines on Monday when he revealed in an interview with Il Giornale that his Real Madrid side would not participate in the 2025 Club World Cup.

The Italian tactician said more during the same interview, including that he used to support Inter when he was a kid because Sandro Mazzola was his idol.

“One day my cousin Amedeo Curioni returned from Milan and gifted me an Inter jersey,” said Ancelotti.

“At that moment, I became a Nerazzurri fan. Mazzola was the footballer of dreams and I liked Boninsegna as well.”

However, Ancelotti made history with Real Madrid and Milan, winning the Champions League five times as a coach. Twice with the Rossoneri and three times with the La Liga giants.

“Madrid is special and Milan is my heart,” continued the coach.

“I played [for Milan] and became their coach. It’s a big slice of my professional life. Real is Real. What’s better? There is respect for history; all the current and past footballers have a picture at the training centre.”

Real Madrid have already announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer, while Toni Kroos will retire after the Euros.

“Unfortunately, Kroos has decided to stop. He is German when it comes to making decisions, but he will continue living in Madrid. I’ve already told him that, if he changes his mind in Autumn, he can give me a call and start again.”

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich in 2017 and Napoli in 2020 and told Il Giornale that “when the professional relationship falls apart, it’s better to part ways without controversies or disputes.”

Ancelotti compares Klopp to Sacchi

Ancelotti was also asked his thoughts on the situation of some notable colleagues, such as Massimiliano Allegri, José Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri who have all left their clubs although in different circumstances.

“The Klopp case is meaningful,” noted Ancelotti.

“When pressure continues and the weight of responsibility becomes excessive, obsession prevails. The same had happened to Arrigo Sacchi.”