Ancelotti and Real Madrid do not foresee any problems in team with Mbappe signing

According to a report from Jose Felix Diaz via MARCA, top figures at Real Madrid, such as club president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, firmly believe that Carlo Ancelotti is the perfect man to smoothly integrate Kylian Mbappe into the team.

Mbappe’s unveiling as Real Madrid’s latest signing has faced some criticism, with former players expressing concerns about how Ancelotti and the team will assimilate the Frenchman.

However, Ancelotti has a clear vision. He believes that for the team to succeed, Vinicius Jr. must be content with his role and feel valued.

In fact, his plan is such that both Vinicius and Mbappe will alternate positions in the attacking lineup, providing flexibility to the team’s strategy.

Real Madrid board completely backing Ancelotti

Ancelotti’s confidence in Mbappe’s signing was evident in a recent internal meeting where he questioned how a player who averages one goal per game could be considered problematic.

“How is a player who scores one goal per game, going to be a problem? Zero. That ‘problem’ doesn’t exist,” said Ancelotti during the meeting.

Carlo Ancelotti is already studying how to integrate Kylian Mbappe. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The club’s leadership is banking on Mbappe’s arrival to elevate the team’s performance, viewing him as a game-changer who will bring a winning mentality to the dressing room.

They are mindful of integrating him with existing talents and aligned with this vision are Perez and Sanchez, who are reassured because they trust Ancelotti to navigate Mbappe’s transition seamlessly.

Ancelotti is already planning the integration

While Ancelotti was not directly involved in negotiations, he appreciates the efforts made to secure a player of Mbappe’s calibre, recognizing that success hinges on the collective effort.

It is said that Ancelotti and his team are already strategising for the upcoming season, building on previous experiences with players like Jude Bellingham, who played a different role than usual in his debut season.

They understand the importance of natural selection within the squad and are confident that players like Vinicius and Bellingham will contribute positively to the team dynamic.