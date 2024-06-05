Ancelotti ‘has a problem’ on his hands with Kylian Mbappe signing, says ex-teammate

Radamel Falcao, a former player for Atletico Madrid, recently spoke about Kylian Mbappe’s potential move to Real Madrid and what it means for the team and his career.

According to Falcao, Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, will have the crucial task of deciding where Mbappe should play on the field.

On the other hand, he also believes that joining Real Madrid would significantly boost Mbappe’s chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

“[Mbappe is] “closer to the Ballon d’Or,” said Falcao as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“Surely being there he will be closer to winning it,” he added.

Headache for Ancelotti?

Reflecting on his time playing alongside Mbappe during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons at Monaco, Falcao emphasized Mbappe’s undeniable talent.

However, he acknowledged that while there is no question about Mbappe’s immense potential, integrating him into the team presents a challenge.

Radamel Falcao things Kylian Mbappe will pose a big problem for Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

He pointed out that the real challenge lies with Ancelotti. Despite Real Madrid’s already impressive achievements this season, adding Mbappe to the roster could lead to even greater dominance on the field.

“The problem is for the coach. Obviously, the team has won everything this season, and with his arrival, they will surely dominate more.

“If everything is in order and in harmony, they will dominate more, it will be more difficult for the defenders,” said the Colombian.

Mbappe is good at making quick decisions

Falcao also shared his personal experiences of playing with Mbappe, highlighting the significant impact the young forward made.

He noted that Mbappe’s ability to make excellent decisions on the field at such a young age was truly remarkable.

This quality, Falcao mentioned, is what sets elite players apart and was particularly surprising and impressive when he played alongside Mbappe.

“The difference he made was big.

“He generally made very good decisions, which is what makes the difference in the elite, that surprised me at that age,” added Falcao.