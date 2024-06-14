Ancelotti prefers retaining Real Madrid star over signing 23-year-old full-back

As we close in on the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are set to face a massive dilemma in the left-back position.

The club’s desire to sign Alphonso Davies has been well-documented, with Los Blancos keen on taking advantage of the market opportunity.

Real Madrid’s initial idea was to sign Davies as a direct upgrade over Ferland Mendy in the left-back position.

However, Mendy’s superb performances during the second half of the campaign have now led to ideological differences between the club and the coaching staff, led by Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti chooses Mendy over Davies

A recent report from Sergio Gomez and Alfredo Matilla (h/t Madrid Zone) now suggests Carlo Ancelotti is unequivocally supporting the prolonged stay of Ferland Mendy.

Will Ferland Mendy stay at Real Madrid? (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

This comes shortly after the Italian tactician proclaimed Mendy as the best left-back in the world. The defender has also received praise from his French national team captain and future Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe.

As per the report, Ancelotti, if given the choice, would prefer to renew the contract of Mendy over acquiring the services of Davies, who is already into the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Ferland Mendy himself will have his Real Madrid contract expire by 2025. There have been no talks of a renewal either, despite his excellent performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ancelotti’s open support for the Frenchman will have any bearing on the club’s plans.

Another potential tailwind for Mendy could come in the form of Davies potentially staying at Bayern, at least until 2025. It would delay Real Madrid’s pursuit, thus giving Bayern more time to try and convince the Canadian international to prolong his stay in Bavaria.