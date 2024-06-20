Ancelotti makes his first upcoming season request to the Real Madrid dressing room

According to a report from Defensa Central, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he wants his team to begin the new season with four straight wins.

Real Madrid’s official campaign will kick off with the European Super Cup on August 14 against Atalanta. Shortly after, the La Liga season will start, and Ancelotti has already given his players their first marching orders.

As the new season approaches, Real Madrid are gearing up for a challenging schedule, aiming to compete for up to seven titles.

This could mean playing over 70 matches. Additionally, with the Euro Cup and Copa America also taking place, many players will face significant physical demands.

Real Madrid gearing up for a hectic season

On Tuesday, the fixtures for the League matches were announced, revealing that Ancelotti’s team will start their domestic campaign at El Sadar against Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti wants his team to have a perfect start. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Ancelotti and his coaching team have meticulously studied the league schedule and everyone, including the manager and the staff have communicated with the players, setting a clear and ambitious goal.

“We have to start with 12 points out of 12, we have to win those first four games,” Ancelotti and his staff have emphasized to the players. This target comes despite a seemingly easy, yet potentially misleading, initial schedule.

Real Madrid’s first four matches

Following their away game against Mallorca in the league opener, Real Madrid will host Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Then, they will travel to Las Palmas before returning to Madrid to play against Betis. This fourth match will coincide with the first international break of the season.

In summary, Ancelotti is determined for Real Madrid to start the season strongly by winning their first four matches. The team is set to face a demanding season with a packed schedule, and the coach is focusing on early victories to build momentum.

The players are aware of the high expectations and the challenging journey ahead, aiming to compete fiercely in every match from the very beginning.