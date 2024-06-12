Ancelotti has made his plans for Kylian Mbappe’s position at Real Madrid – report

Joel del Rio’s report in MARCA highlights how the departure of veteran midfielder Toni Kroos and the arrival of star forward Kylian Mbappe will drastically alter Real Madrid’s playing style.

Mbappe joining Real Madrid is exciting for fans, but it presents a significant challenge for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The task of fitting Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr into a team that already boasts Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Luka Modric, and Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield is no small feat.

It is suggested that Ancelotti will have new options and a fresh puzzle to solve as he integrates Mbappe into an already star-studded and successful attacking lineup.

Mbappe will not be the focus

The journalist mentions that the focus of Real Madrid’s project will not solely revolve around the French star.

Instead, Mbappe will join a constellation of talent in the Real Madrid dressing room, contributing to the club’s continued success. This will be Ancelotti’s mission for the upcoming season.

One key question for next season is who will dominate Madrid’s left wing. This season, the formation changed with Bellingham’s arrival, shifting to a 4-3-1-2 setup.

However, Ancelotti will now have three options for the left wing, considering Rodrygo and Mbappe, which adds more flexibility to the team’s tactics. This is a positive aspect given the long season ahead.

How will Ancelotti use Mbappe?

Carlo Ancelotti can use Kylian Mbappe across different positions. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe is likely to take on the role of the number 9 in his first season at Real Madrid, wearing that number on his jersey.

It remains to be seen if Ancelotti will continue with two central forwards or revert to his famous trident formation, potentially fitting Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr into the lineup. This setup could also allow Valverde to return to his previous midfield position.

Another possibility is shifting Bellingham’s role in midfield following Kroos’ departure. This change would sacrifice some ball control but increase the team’s physicality and speed, making them deadly on the counterattack.

Options for Ancelotti

Another formation option is the 4-2-3-1, but this presents a dilemma for Real Madrid: who will play as the central forward?

Vinicius has enjoyed playing as a 9 this season but always had the flexibility to move to the wing. Mbappe, on the other hand, has expressed his preference not to play as a central forward, as seen during his time under Luis Enrique at PSG.

Ultimately, Mbappe could fit into this season’s scheme, potentially forming a new trident with Rodrygo or convincing either Vinicius or Mbappe to play as a false 9.

A crucial factor will be the on-field connection between Vinicius and Mbappe.

If they develop a good understanding, Ancelotti could replicate the successful strategy used against Manchester City, where a 4-4-2 formation with Rodrygo on the left provided superiority on that flank.

This approach could create an unpredictable and lethal duo on the left wing, posing a formidable challenge for any defence.