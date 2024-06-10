Ancelotti keeps Madrid doors open for potential Kroos return

Madrid's Toni Kroos and coach Carlo Ancelotti embrace during the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hasn't given up hopes of having Toni Kroos back in his team for the next season, even though the midfielder has already said he will retire from football after the Euro 2024 in his native Germany.

"Unfortunately, Kroos has decided to end his career. He is German in his decisions, but he will continue to live in Madrid," Ancelotti told the Italian newspaper Il Gironale on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

He stressed that the doors at Real Madrid will always be open to Kroos, who earlier this month helped the Spanish team in winning a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Kroos, meanwhile, joined 1950s and 60s Madrid hero Paco Gento in winning a sixth European Cup.

"I told him that if he had to think about it again in autumn, just call me and we'll start again from the beginning," Ancelotti said.