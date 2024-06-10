Ancelotti clarifies statements about Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup participation

Football schedules have become increasingly demanding for players, with the packed calendar significantly straining their physical and mental well-being.

There is little opportunity for rest due to the intense schedule of domestic leagues, cup competitions, international games, and pre-season tours.

Most recently, Carlo Ancelotti came out to publicly oppose the FIFA Club World Cup, which will debut its new format with a total of 32 teams in the summer of 2025 in the USA.

Not only will there be an abundance of games in the tournament, but the €20 million reward for playing the entire tournament is deemed inadequate by the Merengues.

Carlo Ancelotti’s words were construed wrongly

Now, Ancelotti has clarified that his remarks about not participating in the Club World Cup have been misunderstood or misinterpreted.

“In my interview with Il Giornale, my words about the FIFA Club World Cup have not been interpreted in the way I intended,” said Ancelotti, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid will take part in the CWC. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Nothing could be further from my interest than rejecting the possibility of playing a tournament that I think can be a great opportunity to continue fighting for great titles with Real Madrid.”

This comes after Los Blancos officially confirmed that they will indeed be taking part in the tournament.

Real Madrid not pleased with the competition’s terms

While Real Madrid will participate in the competition, it has been suggested that they find finds the fixed fee offered by FIFA for competing in the Club World Cup over an entire month in the summer to be “ridiculous.”

Carlo Ancelotti stated that a single Madrid game is worth €20 million, yet FIFA wants to offer that same amount for the entire tournament.