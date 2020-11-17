Anatomy of a Play: Xavien Howard clicks, drives and picks off Justin Herbert

The Miami Dolphins are the hottest team in football.

This is not a reference to the weather in South Beach. No, the Dolphins are legit. Winners of five-straight games, the Dolphins are getting tremendous contributions from their defense and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is showing what he can be as a professional passer.

A ton of credit must be given to head coach Brian Flores and what he is building on both sides of the football, particularly on defense. The Dolphins are confusing opposing quarterbacks, bringing pressure with some different personnel packages, and making opposing offensive coordinators burn the midnight oil to try and figure out what to expect on Sundays.

This Xavien Howard interception of Justin Herbert is an example of that in action.

It is also an example of teaching tape when it comes to playing zone coverage as a cornerback:

The Dolphins are playoff contenders, and their defense is a big reason why.