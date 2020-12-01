Anatomy of a Play: Tre’Davious White reads Justin Herbert’s mind

It has been an up-and-down season for Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. Considered by most to be one of the top cornerbacks in the league entering 2020, White has been managing back and lower body injuries this season, and has not turned in the kind of campaign that Bills fans and the cornerback himself were probably hoping for. But if the Bills do go on to win the AFC East, their narrow win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers will be a reason why, and it was White who turned in perhaps the play of the game, reading the mind of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

In this breakdown, you’ll see White read Herbert’s intentions almost immediately after the snap, and then jump a route working from the other side of the field from his alignment as a Cover 3 cornerback on the outside:

This is a tremendous bit of football savvy and awareness from the cornerback, and it is plays like this that make him one of the best in the NFL.