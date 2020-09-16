Anatomy of a Play: Saints cracked Bruce Arians’ code on Tom Brady’s pick-six

No matter how great your quarterback may be — and I think we can all agree that Tom Brady is on a very short list as regards the all-timers — if your defense has his concepts read, and your defense is waiting with bated breath for an opportunity, bad things can happen for that quarterback.

This was the case when Tom Brady, in his first game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, threw a pick-six to Janoris Jenkins.

Last December, the Giants released Jenkins despite the fact that he was the only cornerback on the team who could cover anybody at a credible level. Why? His social media flareup with a fan didn’t help, and his public frustration with how he was being utilized on the field by defensive coordinator James Bettcher most likely sealed his fate.

Perhaps Jenkins was barking too loudly for the Giants’ taste, but when on the field, Jenkins had an obvious point — he should have been traveling to cover his opponents’ best receivers, because again, he was the only person at his position who could do so. The Saints picked him up and rode Jenkins into the playoffs, and then rewarded him with a two-year, $16.75 million contract extension in March. A pretty good deal for one of the league’s best zone cornerbacks in 2019 — that’s where Jenkins gave up just 15 receptions on 39 targets for 226 yards, no touchdowns, five interceptions (tied with Tre’Davious White for the NFL lead in zone picks), and a Positive Play Rate of 33.3% — the second-best rate in the league behind Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander.

Jenkins took that momentum into the Saints’ Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, when he took a pick-six of Brady back 36 yards for a third-quarter touchdown. Brady threw two picks in the 34-23 loss, and the one to Jenkins was not only an in-game repudiation of Brady’s GOAT status; it was also an indication that the Saints were sitting on one of head coach and offensive play-designer Bruce Arians’ staple concepts — the speed out.

Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, only Jared Goff of the Rams threw more out routes than did Jameis Winston with 0-5-step drops, and when throwing those speed outs, Winston completed 59 of 92 attempts for 600 yards, 489 air yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. Meanwhile, Brady was up in Foxboro, completing 49 of 70 speed outs for 430 yards, 327 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, and one interception. And as Jenkins said after the game, the Saints were waiting for the call that didn’t come until there was 13:13 left in the third quarter.

“Well, we knew they hadn’t run it all game,” Jenkins recalled. “And as we were watching film earlier during the week, we noticed that they like to run it. And me and Latt [cornerback Marshon Lattimore] were on the sideline talking to each other, telling each other what was going to come out in the second half. And in the second half of the first drive, that’s what they did, ran double out.

“That was a Tampa play. Something Tampa ran a lot last year, speed outs. We just knew that they were going [to] add [that] in the second half. And that’s what they did coming out on the first drive. And I just read it and broke on it.”

There are variants of plays like this in which Arians will use stacks, trips, and bunches to take one receiver inside the formation, leaving another receiver open for the speed out. “Bunch Right 62 Split-Em Sink” is an example Arians had with the Cardinals as their head coach from 2013 through 2017. There isn’t motion to trips here as there was motion to stack on the Brady play, but the idea is pretty much the same — to split the secondary and give the quarterback one-on-one matchups. Here, the “Y” receiver at the top of trips takes the sink route inside or the outlet option, leaving the “Z” receiver ostensibly open for the quick out.

