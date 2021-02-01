The anatomy of the perfect counter-attacking goal after Mohamed Salah's stunner

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores and celebrates scoring his 2nd and his teams 2nd goal - Eddie Keogh

There is something about the devastating synchronicity of a well executed counter-attack that pulls you to the edge of your seat, even in these strange times when an abundance of live football can make the action grey and indistinguishable. Mohamed Salah's second goal for Liverpool at West Ham was one such moment.

Why does this category of goal resonate and delight to such an extent? Firstly, counter-attacks are an exhibition of the razor-thin margins that decide top-level football matches: a team can be camped in the opposition's penalty area before picking the ball out of their net less than 10 seconds later. What better encapsulation of the emotional swings a fan experiences throughout the 90 minutes?

They are also very difficult to pull off, demanding technical accuracy at pace which is the most sought-after combination in football. Players who can see a pass or produce a piece of skill at walking pace are two-a-penny, as are those with speed but the touch and awareness of a rhinoceros. What separates the great from the average is the ability to do both. Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were sensational exponents of this type of football at Manchester United, as were Arsene Wenger's title-winning Arsenal teams who galloped from one end of the pitch to the other like a cavalry charge. Jose Mourinho's best sides at Chelsea and Real Madrid were also famed for slicing through teams with fast breaks. Leicester's 2015-16 champions spearheaded by Jamie Vardy are also a must mention.

Like passing the baton in a relay race, one mistake and the entire sequence breaks down. How often do you see a team butcher a move when they have four-on-two against the defending team? It is not easy as it looks, yet the picture-book goals that result from a well coordinated counter look delightfully simple.

When analysed in its entirety, a 90-minute football match is really a story of mistake after mistake. Often, especially in an era with so much focus on pressing, the victorious team is the one who makes the fewest. The best counter-attacks on the other hand, are harmonious vignettes of mistake-free football bordering on perfection. That is what makes them, and Salah's goal, so satisfying. Here we pick out some of the essential components.

Seeing into the future

"Speed is often confused with insight. When I start running earlier than the others, I appear faster," said Johan Cruyff.

Salah is fast by any measure, but the way he sensed what could develop was crucial. As soon as the ball popped out of the penalty area, Salah is sprinting into space before any West Ham players have broken into a jog. You would expect Salah to win the race starting level, but that moment of 'insight' to start sprinting before anyone else has seen the possibilities is what puts clear blue water between the Liverpool forward and West Ham's retreating players.

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓, 𝐖𝐎𝐖! 🔥



An 𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 breakaway goal, finished in incredible style by @MoSalah 😱👏 pic.twitter.com/FVIk8o9ozF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2021

The pass or skill that opens everything up

In Liverpool's case it was the diagonal switch of play by Trent Alexander-Arnold to Xherdan Shaqiri. In the split-second after that pass, the brain starts to compute what might be about to unfold and the game has been cracked open.

Sometimes, when a team have thrown everyone forward in search of a last-minute goal for instance, this pass is just a punt over the top. The very best counter-attacking goals often start with something more intricate and deliberate. It was a Cristiano Ronaldo back-heel into the path of Ji-Sung Park that started the move that led to Ronaldo's goal against Arsenal for Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League semi-final. Many consider this to be the best counter-attacking goals this century. United also ran it close at the Emirates in a Premier League match the following year, when Wayne Rooney started the break with a cute pass to Nani before racing up the field to finish (the top goal in the clip below).

The final ball must always be played into space

The juncture when many a move breaks down because the weight of the pass must match the speed of the recipient's run. Shaqiri showed us how it should be done with a gorgeous, arcing pass played straight into Salah's path. It was the type of service Harry Kane was providing Heung-min Son in the early weeks of the season when the Tottenham pair were flying. It probably doesn't get much better than this Mesut Ozil pass into Ronaldo's path for Real Madrid at Barcelona in 2012 (at 4 minutes 25 seconds):

This goal by Arsenal's 'Invincibles' on the day they sealed the title at White Hart Lane was also a great example of every pass being fizzed into space, finished in the end by one of Patrick Vieira's telescopic legs:

The finish

Counter-attacks do fall at the final hurdle: how many times do you hear "that would have been one of the goals of the season". Salah made no mistake though, with a deft first-touch and delicate finish with the outside of his left foot.

When Leicester were springing from deep in 2015-16, Vardy favoured putting his right laces through the ball and leathering it as hard as he could. No discussion of counter-attacking goals though, could omit Troy Deeney's for Watford against Leicester in the 2015 Championship play-offs moments after Leicester had missed a penalty. It may not be the most well-crafted move, but he almost rips the net out. Sit back and enjoy.