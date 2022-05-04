Anatomy of a meltdown: The 14 minutes of madness that destroyed Manchester City's world

With injury time fast approaching, Manchester City looked to be cruising into their second successive Champions League final.

But two missed chances and an incredible Real Madrid fightback turned the tie on its head, before the 13-time champions sealed the deal in extra-time courtesy of Karim Benzema's penalty.

Telegraph Sport breaks down the key moments in the stunning comeback which destroyed City's European dream.

87 mins: Grealish chance No 1

City were leading 1-0 on the night, and 5-3 on aggregate, when substitute Jack Grealish was released down the left by Oleksandr Zinchenko after a quick exchange of passes between Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan.

Eder Militao came across to try to shut down the space but Grealish, by now at full speed, was too quick for the Real Madrid defender, showing superb balance and foot work to squeeze past him before sliding a beautifully controlled left foot shot between the advancing Thibaut Courtois and the near post.

The most important goal of Grealish’s career seemed certain but, with extraordinary athleticism, Ferland Mendy managed to hurtle back and make a miraculous goal-line clearance.

The ball hit Phil Foden, who was only stood a yard away, and on another night it would have ricocheted off the City forward and in but, incredibly, not on this occasion.

88 mins: Grealish chance No 2

It has been a quiet first season at City for the most expensive English footballer in history but he must have thought he had repaid a large slice of that £100 million fee when he fashioned another superb chance only seconds after Mendy had denied him.

Grealish has been forced to watch a lot of City’s biggest games from the bench but he joined the club in part to be involved in Champions League nights such as this and, for a fleeting moment, it looked as though he had put his name up in lights.

Picking up the ball on the left again, Grealish ghosted into the penalty area. Gundogan overlapped but Grealish did not need him.

Shaping to shoot, he fooled both Militao and Dani Carvajal, who turned away for a split second, allowing Grealish to cut inside and drill in a low, pinpoint shot only for Courtois to stick out a left foot and manage to divert the ball past the far post.

It was an exquisite save - one of several key interventions the former Chelsea goalkeeper made on the night.

Thibaut Courtois saves with his legs from Jack Grealish - BT SPORT

90 mins: Rodrygo's first goal

Carlo Ancelotti’s substitutes were inspired and integral to Real’s astonishing fightback. City had 11 men behind the ball on their 18-yard line when Rodrygo, starting the move he would finish, found Nacho, who played the ball across to Eduardo Camavinga.

Grealish was not out quickly enough to pressure Camavinga, who controlled the ball with his right and then whipped a deep cross over Joao Cancelo to the far post where Karim Benzema proved he can be as much of a creator as a predator.

Jumping high, Benzema steered a wonderfully controlled left foot pass into the path of the advancing Rodrygo, who reacted quicker than both Ederson and Ruben Dias to apply a deft finish with the outside of his right boot.

The ever serene Ancelotti, hands on hips, was unmoved on the touchline.

Rodrygo gets to the near post first to give Real hope of a remarkable comeback - GETTY IMAGES

Rodrygo celebrates his first goal but knows there's still work to do - GETTY IMAGES

90+1 mins: Rodrygo's second goal

City, you sensed, were creaking and when Mendy crossed from left, Militao shrugged off the attentions of Zinchenko to nod the ball down to Rodrgyo, who stabbed a pass out wide.

Militao gave chase with Grealish behind him and cut the ball back to Carvajal. Grealish went to close him down but was sidestepped too easily, allowing the Real right back to whip in a trademark cross over the head of Laporte where Rodrygo darted ahead of a flat-footed Dias to power a stunning header into the top corner and become the first player in history to score twice in the 90th minute in a Champions League knockout tie.

Rodrygo sends the Bernabeu mad with his headed second deep into injury time to send the tie into extra time - REUTERS

As Ancelotti and Marcelo embraced on touchline, City looked crestfallen. Rodri pulled his shirt over his head, Fernandinho stood motionless with his hands on hips and Zinchenko had his hands on his head in despair.

Rodyrgo celebrates - GETTY IMAGES

Incredibly, the game was not done yet. City required a good save from Ederson to deny Rodrygo an unforgettable hat-trick from close range in the third minute of stoppage time before Phil Foden missed a chance to send City through to the final with almost the last kick of the game.

95 mins: Benzema's penalty

Whereas Pep Guardiola cut a manic figure in the City team-talk before extra-time began - eye-balling his players and waving his arms around frantically in the centre of a huddle - Ancelotti strolled around his players, looking more relaxed than anyone in the stadium.

Real had rocked City twice. Could they do it for a third time? Behind for 178 minutes of this breathless semi-final, Real found themselves in front for the first time in the tie when Benzema scored from the penalty spot.

And, once again, Camavinga and Rodrygo were in the thick of things. From a quick kick out by Courtois - Real’s unsung hero on the night - Camavinga surged down the left. Rodri came across to try to shackle him but could not get close as the midfielder drew in Zinchenko while Rodrygo peeled away to his right.

Camavinga then found Rodrygo who crossed. Not for the first time on the night, Dias was slow to react, Benzema stepping in ahead of him and tumbling as the City captain stuck out his right leg.

Ruben Dias felled Karim Benzema in the box - GETTY IMAGES

Benzema had breathed fresh life into the tie in Manchester last week with his Panenka so what would he try from the penalty spot this time?

Fernandinho had tried to put him off but it did not register with the France striker, who stepped up and looked like he was going to strike the ball hard to left only to open up his body and slot the ball nonchalantly into the bottom corner.

REAL MADRID HAVE GONE AHEAD! 😮



And of course, Karim Benzema had to get in on the goals! 🎯



The Bernabeu erupted. Guardiola, on the other hand, looked broken. Real, the comeback kings of European football this season, had done it again.