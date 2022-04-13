Anatomy of an Atletico Madrid meltdown: mass brawls, headbutts and a Grealish hair tug... again - GETTY IMAGES/PA

Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final showdown with Atletico Madrid descended into chaos amid 11 minutes of stoppage time madness featuring a mass brawl, red card, apparent headbutt and then police intervention after the final whistle.

Questions will undoubtedly be asked of both teams' behaviour in the aftermath, especially in the tunnel where players clashed again. Telegraph Sport understands that Uefa is considering appointing an ethics and disciplinary investigator to determine what happened during the closing stages and after the final whistle.

Mike McGrath takes a closer look at how things quickly went sour for Atletico Madrid, who ended up with 10 men, a booking for their fiery manager Diego Simeone and ultimately a Champions League exit.

Felipe hacks down Foden

It started with Felipe finishing off his night in disgrace for a second yellow card, which was a bonus of around 80 minutes for the Brazilian as he could have easily have seen red earlier in the match. As Phil Foden headed for the corner, the 32-year-old slid with his right leg to hook the ball, but it was his left leg which kicked out at the England forward.

Foden was sporting a headband after Felipe had targeted him early in the match with an elbow that left him bleeding from the back of the head. It seemed a deliberate tactic to knock Foden out of the game as Stefan Savic also tried to send him flying off the pitch off-the-ball. Felipe went through the back of Kevin De Bruyne and he was eventually forced off.

Mass brawl and Savic headbutt on Sterling

It kicked off in the corner of the pitch when Savic tried to lift Foden off the floor after he had been fouled by Felipe. With time running out for Atletico, the flashpoint sparked a melee with players arriving from all areas of the pitch and the benches.

As referee Daniel Siebert tried to get control of the situation, Savic moved onto Raheem Sterling and appeared to aim a headbutt at the City forward who had been brought on as a substitute. By this stage, it was chaos at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felipe got his second yellow card and refused to leave the pitch at first, before kicking a TV microphone on the side of the pitch as he eventually left. Even when he departed he did not head straight down the tunnel as he should have, instead waiting with his bench as he continued to argue with officials.

Grealish's hair pulled again!

“Eh….you’re a c---” was Jack Grealish’s verdict to Savic on the side of the pitch as players piled in and Atletico lost their heads. Savic, the Montenegrin hardman, reacted by having a yank on Grealish’s ponytail.

It was Savic who offered some choice words to Grealish during the first leg when Atletico set out their cynical stall. Grealish had his say back with his hands covering his mouth, before Sime Vrsaljko weighed in with the flick of Grealish’s hair.

💥 Kicking out at Phil Foden

😤 Headbutting Raheem Sterling

🤯 Pulling Jack Grealish's hair



Fair play to Manchester City for keeping their composure in Madrid 👏



🎙 @rioferdy5, @JoleonLescott and Owen Hargreaves praise Pep Guardiola's side.#UCL pic.twitter.com/JPmcOrzIi0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022

The £100million summer signing did not even get on the pitch in Madrid but was fair game for the Atletico players as they looked for a way for their dark arts to get them back into the quarter-final.

Simeone loses his head

Perhaps the most dramatic turn during the meltdown. He spent most of the match getting into the ear of the officials on the touchline, while also asking for City players to get booked and appealing for everything, whether in dangerous areas or not.

When it looked like defeat was in sight, he started applauding, above his head and appearing to sarcastically clap the referee. It also whipped up the crowd for a final push but he seemed to have lost the plot. The Argentinian raced onto the pitch to confront his own player, Savic, and frantically got instructions to other players.

Siebert was trying to restore order but when he was informed that one of the coaches had stormed the pitch, he gave Simeone a yellow card.

Tunnel bust-up

Savic continues his bust-up with Grealish as they walk down the tunnel towards the changing rooms, with the City player ushered away by one of his team-mates. A few yards further down the tunnel, unused sub Vrsaljko throws an object at a group City players then tries to attack them before getting hauled back. At this stage, police are called into the tunnel by the Uefa delegate and try to calm the scene.

Earlier, when the final whistle went Pep Guardiola went straight down the tunnel without shaking hands with Simeone and had objects and drinks hurled in his direction. He refused to speak about the incident after the match.