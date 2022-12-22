Analyzing Yankees' left field options to replace Andrew Benintendi

Bryan Reynolds / Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge to man right field, and Harrison Bader has center field locked up, but who will play left for the Bombers in 2023?

Andrew Benintendi, a Brian Cashman acquisition at the deadline, left in free agency to sign with the Chicago White Sox when the Yankees were looking to bring him back. But after Benintendi was offered five years, more than the Yankees were comfortable with, the 28-year-old decided to head to the Windy City.

So, what now?

Do the Yankees look at the shallow pool of outfielders on the free agent market? Do they go with someone already in the organization or try and make a trade?

All three scenarios are options and they involve some familiar names and perhaps a few surprises.

Signing a free agent like Michael Conforto

Brandon Nimmo and Benintendi were at the top of the free agent class for outfielders, and with both of them gone the Yankees could take a flyer on someone like Michael Conforto.

The former Met is turning 30 in 2023 so there’s a lot of baseball still left in him, but after sitting out more than a year with a shoulder injury it’ll be, perhaps, a low-risk high-reward situation. But with Scott Boras as Conforto’s agent, it’s probably not going to be cheap to get the outfielder to the Bronx.

Before his injury, Conforto was having a solid career. His 162-game average is 28 home runs, a number that would likely go up at Yankee Stadium. And while his average doesn’t stand out, the outlawing of the shift could benefit him. In 2021, 45 percent of Conforto’s batted balls were on the ground.

Conforto is seeking a short-term deal with an opt-out, according to Boras, so if the Yankees need to find a stopgap before looking at outfielders at the deadline, they can give the former Met that short contract and see what happens.

Other outfielders like Michael Brantley, before he re-signed with the Houston Astros, could have given the Yankees that contact-focused bat they were lacking in the postseason. A.J. Pollock and Tommy Pham could also give the Yankees that defensive-focused, contact bat that Cashman tried to employ when Benintendi was added to the roster.



Oswaldo Cabrera/In-house options

The Yankees have outfield options already on the roster, just not reliable ones.

The first is Aaron Hicks, whom Yankees fans turned on in 2022 more than they have in seasons past. And then there is Oswaldo Cabrera, the prospect who played multiple positions in his time in pinstripes.

Could Cabrera realistically be the everyday left fielder for the Yankees in 2023? Manager Aaron Boone believes the 23-year-old can do just about anything from any position.

“He can be an everyday a lot of things,” Boone said earlier this offseason. “I love the player. I love his makeup. He showed this year that whatever situation you put him in, he's equipped to handle it.”

In 44 games (171 plate appearances), Cabrera hit .247 with six home runs and 19 RBI. He was solid at the plate, but it was his defense and grittiness that won over fans and the organization.

If given more at-bats, could Cabrera improve enough to make left field his?

Jul 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Max Kepler (26) rounds the bases after he hit a home run during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Make a trade for Bryan Reynolds or Max Kepler

Although signing a free agent or just giving Cabrera the reins may be the more prudent approach, for the Yankees to improve their left field position it’ll have to be via trade.

Slugging outfielder Max Kepler is an interesting name as the Minnesota Twins just signed Joey Gallo, making the two redundant in that lineup. The 29-year-old is still pretty young and although his power numbers have declined in recent years, perhaps a change of scenery -- and the short porch at Yankee Stadium -- can do this lefty some good.

However, the cream of the crop is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds. The 27-year-old is coming off a season where he slashed .262/.345/.461 with a career-high 27 home runs. He’s just a year removed from making his first All-Star team -- when he hit .302 -- and has proven to have the perfect mix of contact and power.

Reynolds requested to be traded in December, but the Pirates don’t seem like they’ll grant that request. He’s under team control through the 2025 season and the Pirates are reportedly looking for a “Soto-type package” in return.

It's odd that Pittsburgh would compare Reynolds to Juan Soto, but the Yankees do have the prospects to make it happen. Let’s just hope they can package Josh Donaldson with it.