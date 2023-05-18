Analyzing where Mel Tucker, rest of Big Ten land in CBS Sports’ coaches rankings

The annual tradition of ranking college football coaches has arrived.

CBS Sports has released their annual rankings for every power five head coach, and that included Michigan State’s Mel Tucker — who saw a notable drop from last year’s rankings. But how does Tucker compare to his peers in the Big Ten and is his fall justified?

I take a look at where every Big Ten coach landed in CBS Sports’ rankings and also offer my thoughts if the ranking is too high, low or just about right below:

Ryan Walters (Purdue)

Big Ten ranking: No. 14 out of 14

National ranking: No. 64 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: N/A (new head coach)

My thoughts: As a first-time head coach, it’s understandable to see Walters as the lowest Big Ten coach in these rankings. He did some great things while serving as Illinois’ defensive coordinator so don’t be surprised if he has similar success at Purdue and rises up this list in the coming years.

Tom Allen (Indiana)

Big Ten ranking: No. 13 out of 14

National ranking: No. 62 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down 22 spots from No. 40

My thoughts: If it wasn’t for Walters being new blood in the head coaching game, Allen would be at the bottom of the Big Ten. Allen is squarely on the hot seat and landing this low on the list should come as no surprise to anyone.

Greg Schiano (Rutgers)

Big Ten ranking: No. 12 out of 14

National ranking: No. 50 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down 14 spots from No. 36

My thoughts: This ranking seems spot-on for Schiano who was probably a bit too high in last year’s ranking. Rutgers isn’t expected to experience a ton of success this year so don’t be surprised if Schiano drops even further in the 2024 rankings.

Mike Locksley (Maryland)

Big Ten ranking: No. 11 out of 14

National ranking: No. 49 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Up one spot from No. 50

My thoughts: I’m not particularly high on Locksley but I will say that this seems a bit low for a guy who has taken Maryland to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since joining the Big Ten. Not to mention they reached eight wins last year — which was also the first time they did such since joining the Big Ten.

Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

Big Ten ranking: No. 10 out of 14

National ranking: No. 47 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down 23 spots from No. 24

My thoughts: Fair or not, this fall was expected after going from 11-2 and a Peach Bowl championship in 2021 to 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game. Amongst Big Ten coaches, this seems like an OK spot for Tucker but I’d still have him a bit higher in the national rankings with some of the coaches ahead of him never experiencing the kind of success Michigan State had under Tucker in 2021.

Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern)

Big Ten ranking: No. 9 out of 14

National ranking: No. 45 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down 24 spots from No. 21

My thoughts: At some point, we have to stop giving Fitzgerald the benefit of the doubt, right? He has done some great things at Northwestern but if you take out the COVID season, he is 7-29 overall and 3-24 in Big Ten play since 2019 — that record would get many fired.

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)

Big Ten ranking: No. 8 out of 14

National ranking: No. 30 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down 17 spots from No. 13

My thoughts: I guess the CBS Sports voters didn’t like that Ferentz didn’t elect to fire his son as offensive coordinator this offseason. Ferentz has experienced too much success at Iowa to be this low but also understand the recent trends and inability to make coaching changes when necessary. Reminds me of a former Spartans legend coach in his late years…

Matt Rhule (Nebraska)

Big Ten ranking: No. 7 out of 14

National ranking: No. 27 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: N/A (new head coach)

My thoughts: I love the hire of Matt Rhule for Nebraska, but … this seems kind of high to me. Rhule has done some great things at Temple and Baylor, but that was also before NIL and the transfer portal changed the college football world. So I’m not sure I’d have him this high as he jumps back into the college game this year.

PJ Fleck (Minnesota)

Big Ten ranking: No. 6 out of 14

National ranking: No. 24 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down one spot from No. 23

My thoughts: Just inside the top 25 is where Fleck should be in this ranking. He is terribly consistent in being solid but not great while at Minnesota. Eventually, he’ll need to get the Golden Gophers over the hump and into the Big Ten Championship Game — this may be his last chance, though, before the divisions are expected to be dissolved in 2024.

Bret Bielema (Illinois)

Big Ten ranking: No. 5 out of 14

National ranking: No. 21 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Up 17 spots from No. 38

My thoughts: Massive jump for Bielema after a breakthrough season at Illinois last year. I agree that he should be this high knowing how tough of a job it is to win at Illinois and knowing the type of success he had at Wisconsin previously.

James Franklin (Penn State)

Big Ten ranking: No. 4 out of 14

National ranking: No. 10 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Up 5 spots from No. 15

My thoughts: There’s an argument that Franklin should be a little bit higher — or at least higher than the next guy on this list. Franklin has won the Big Ten during his time at Penn State and reached New Year’s Six bowls four times. He’s yet to make the College Football Playoff and that’s what will continue to hold him back from rising higher on this list.

Luke Fickell (Wisconsin)

Big Ten ranking: No. 3 out of 14

National ranking: No. 9 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: N/A (new head coach)

My thoughts: Fickell did great things at Cincinnati and that’s what led him to get the Wisconsin job. That being said, I don’t think he should be this high on this list without coaching a single game yet as the Badgers head coach. I expect Fickell to be great at Wisconsin but I would have had him a smidge lower as he enters his first season in Madison.

Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Big Ten ranking: No. 2 out of 14

National ranking: No. 8 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Down two spots from No. 6

My thoughts: If Noah Ruggles doesn’t miss the game-winning field goal against Georgia last year, Day would be the highest of all the Big Ten coaches. The Buckeyes would have surely gone on to beat TCU and win the National Championship and Day would be held in much higher regard than he currently is now. But here we are for Day and the Buckeyes, and this ranking seems just about right for him as he enters a high-pressure situation in 2023.

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Big Ten ranking: No. 1 out of 14

National ranking: No. 5 out of 69

How ranking compares to last year: Up four spots from No. 9

My thoughts: Many Wolverines fans wanted Harbaugh gone after Kenneth Walker ran for five touchdowns to lead the Spartans over Michigan in 2021. However, since then, Harbaugh has only lost twice and picked up victories over Ohio State and two conference championships along the way. So there is no question that he belongs at the top as the Big Ten’s top coach right now. I’d even argue he should be one spot higher in the national ranking as well.

Complete rankings

Click on the tweet below to see the complete rankings from CBS Sports:

The Top 25 Power Five College Football Coaches. If your coach isn't in the top 25, it's because he sucks and you have no value as a human being.https://t.co/xx6FjFJTk1 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 17, 2023

