Analyzing where every Chargers rookie stands heading into preseason finale

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston catches a pass at training camp in July. Johnston will have a role in the Chargers' offense this season, but he has struggled with his consistency. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

The Chargers conclude their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night in Santa Clara, where the game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium.

This will be the final significant evaluation of players before NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 on Tuesday.

With this last showcase expected to feature mostly young players, here’s a look at where the Chargers’ rookies stand:

WR Quentin Johnston, first-round pick

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs with the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

A snapshot of Johnston’s situation showed up in practice Tuesday when he made an athletic two-handed grab over the middle in traffic and then, a few minutes later, simply dropped a pass.

The latter play came on the first snap of a drill in which the offense was simulating a two-minute situation. In other words, it was not the ideal time to fail to come through.

Johnston will have a role in this offense, but how significant it is depends on his ability to prove to the coaches and quarterback Justin Herbert that he can be trusted.

He is behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, each of whom has Herbert’s complete faith. Until Johnston shows more consistency with his hands, his opportunities could be more limited than originally expected.

Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, second-round pick

Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu chases after the ball during a preseason game against the Rams on Aug. 12. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

After a productive three seasons at USC, Tuipulotu has been just what the Chargers expected when they took him with the 54th overall pick.

Coach Brandon Staley recently praised Tuipulotu’s instincts and physicality, noting that he has proved to be a mismatch for tight ends trying to block him while also faring well against bigger offensive linemen.

Tuipulotu, who doesn’t turn 21 until Sept. 3, will open the season in a rotational role behind starters Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

LB Daiyan Henley, third-round pick

New Orleans Saints running back Darrel Williams is tackled by Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley on Sunday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

When given an extended look on defense in the Chargers’ second preseason game, Henley responded with a team-high nine tackles, including a split sack.

Similar to Tuipulotu, Staley has talked glowingly of Henley’s instincts and physical nature, two of the characteristics that attracted the Chargers in the first place.

Though he is behind starters Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray Jr. and reserves Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga, Henley is someone the Chargers are counting on to contribute on special teams.

WR Derius Davis, fourth round

Derius Davis returns a punt for a touchdown in the Chargers' preseason win over the Rams on Aug. 12. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Chargers took Davis with the 125th pick because of his potential as a kick returner. In their first preseason game, he ran back a punt for 81 yards for a touchdown.

Davis will be the kick returner to open the regular season, although he did mishandle a punt in the Chargers’ second preseason game, the ball eventually going out of bounds.

“Just has to trust his fundamentals,” Staley said. “His punt fundamentals are where, I think, he has the most room to grow. That was an instance of it.”

Any usage of Davis on offense will be limited to certain specific plays, particularly early in the season as the Chargers continue to development him.

OL Jordan McFadden, fifth-round pick

Chargers offensive lineman Jordan McFadden smiles during rookie minicamp in May. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

With the Chargers’ starting offensive line locked in, McFadden was drafted for depth. He is expected to make the initial 53-man roster as a backup guard.

When starting left tackle Trey Pipkins III missed practice time early in training camp, McFadden moved outside, where the played in college. Only two offensive tackles at Clemson ever played more career snaps than McFadden did.

So he provides some versatility while the Chargers have focused on developing him at left guard.

DL Scott Matlock, sixth-round pick

Chargers defensive tackle Scott Matlock walks back to the locker room after a preseason win over the Rams. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Like McFadden, Matlock was added to be a depth piece, and he did not disappoint in his first NFL training camp.

Rugged and physical, he has been consistent, even earning practice time with the starters as the Chargers dealt with some injuries upfront.

“I’m absolutely where I need to be right now,” Matlock said. “This organization has believed in me from Day 1. I’m trusting everything that they’re teaching us.”

QB Max Duggan, seventh-round pick

Chargers quarterback Max Duggan passes against the Rams on Aug. 12. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Drafted as a project to be developed, Duggan didn’t receive a lot of chances in training camp and didn’t play in the second preseason game.

The Chargers instead focused on Easton Stick, who is in his first year as the backup to Herbert and has only two snaps of NFL regular-season experience.

Duggan doesn’t figure to make the initial roster but should begin the season on the practice squad.

Undrafted free agents

Chargers edge rusher Brevin Allen chases Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 12. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

The Chargers have a notable recent history of undrafted rookies making their Week 1 roster. That doesn’t seem likely in 2023.

But the developmental players to watch for when the practice squad is announced Tuesday include: edge rusher Brevin Allen, S Tyler Baker-Williams, CB Cam Brown, WR Terrell Bynum, DL Jerrod Clark, RB Elijah Dotson, edge rusher Andrew Farmer, S AJ Finley, LB Mikel Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen, DL CJ Okoye, WR Pokey Wilson and WR Milton Wright.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.