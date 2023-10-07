Analyzing Vikings’ final injury report for Week 5 against Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Lucky enough for the Vikings, they come into this game relatively healthy.

They saw two players removed from the injury report with four others questionable. Nobody has been officially ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game and will feature the return of Garrett Bradbury after missing the last three games.

How does the rest of the injury report shake out? We analyze it all here.

Out

Nobody is listed as out on the injury report.

Doubtful

Nobody is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Questionable

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

ILB Brian Asamoah II (toe)

S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

QB Nick Mullens (back)

After being limited last week, Davenport played 45 snaps. The expectation is that he plays on Sunday.

Mullens being injured is a new development and the reason why the Vikings signed Tanner Morgan to the practice squad.

Cine is now two weeks out from suffering his hamstring injury, and practicing all week is a good sign.

Asamoah played on Sunday against the Panthers and practicing all week, albeit in a limited capacity, is also a good sign.

Removed from injury report

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

S Josh Metellus (shoulder)

Bradbury returning for the first time since week one will be a welcomed addition for the Vikings offensive line. Schlottmann has played well, but he is more limited than Bradbury.

Metellus has played every game since suffering his shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injured reserve

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

WR Jalen Nailor: The Vikings placed Nailor on injured reserve on Thursday after acquiring Cam Akers.

LT Oli Udoh: He tore his quadriceps tendon against the Philadelphia Eagles and is out for the season.

RB Kene Nwangwu: Nwangwu has been injured since the beginning of training camp.

DE James Lynch: Lynch tore his ACL during the Vikings night practice on August 3rd.

ILB William Kwenkeu: He was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers when the Vikings waived him with an injury designation.

NFI list

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

IOL Chris Reed: Reed has been on the list since training camp started with an unknown injury.

WR Malik Knowles: The Vikings waived Knowles with an injury and he reverted back to the NFI list after clearing waivers. He is out for the season.

