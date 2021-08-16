Analyzing the updated Saints 53-man roster projection

We’ve had time to review the New Orleans Saints’ first preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens, which makes for a great opportunity to update our 53-man roster projection. You can view the full thing here, and check out a position-by-position explainer below. Rookies’ names are italicized.

Offensive backfield

Roster cuts: QB Trevor Siemian, RB Latavius Murray, RB Devonta Freeman, FB Sutton Smith I don't know which quarterback is going to start in Week 1, though a strong performance by Winston with the starting offense against the Jaguars next week, in front of a national audience on ESPN, might help settle the debate. For now it's too close to call so I'm simply not going to do that. Sean Payton is famously finnicky about fumbles, and that could keep Jones off the roster despite his big runs against Baltimore. But I like his ascendant outlook against Murray and Freeman declining with age. The salary cap savings (more than $3 million) factors in too. New Orleans last carried just three running backs as recently as 2019, so they could very well go it again. Call this my weekly hot take. Siemian makes sense as a practice squad reserve to safeguard against unexpected COVID-19 issues. And it might be a coin flip at fullback, though Smith made more tackles on special teams. That's going to matter.

Skills positions

TE: Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett

WR: Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Ty Montgomery, Easop Winston, Kawaan Baker

Roster cuts: WR Jake Lampman, WR Chris Hogan, TE Josh Pederson, TE Ethan Wolf, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR Tommylee Lewis, TE Garrett Griffin Don't worry about the unofficial depth chart the team has put out -- Johnson is the only player auditioning for Jared Cook's role as the primary receiving option at tight end. He's lining up predominately in the slot and cleaning up against mismatched linebackers and safeties in coverage. Griffin and Wolf should land on the practice squad again, but I wouldn't be stunned if Griffin makes the team should they carry four tight ends. Now let's talk about the receivers. The top three are safe, at least right now (Montgomery needs to get on the same page with his quarterbacks on those crossing routes). I reached blind into the bag and came out with Winston (who primarily handled punt return duties) and Baker (who was one of the first players to get a look at gunner on special teams). Maybe this looks different in a few weeks. Humphrey ran more routes than any other receiver against Baltimore, but he was also the only wideout to see multiple contested catch throws. Some of that is on the routes he was asked to run, but he's had trouble separating going back to college. Winning contested catches is his bread and butter but he had one of those passes ripped away from him and another got intercepted. I'm not optimistic he can help the team. Remember, Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris aren't expected to be available for Week 1 with an injury and a likely suspension. If they were given the green light they'd push Winston and Baker off the roster in this projection.

Offensive line

T: Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Ethan Greenidge

G: Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, J.R. Sweezy

C: Erik McCoy, Will Clapp

Roster cuts: G Mike Brown, C Christian Montano, G Calvin Throckmorton, T Kyle Murphy, T Derrick Kelly, T Landon Young The Saints are one of the few teams to dress eight linemen on game days, and the top seven are clear with Clapp and Hurst joining the starting five. That leaves Sweezy as a swing guard and Greenidge as a third-year backup. Brown was one of the few players to dress for the Ravens game but didn't get any snaps. Montano is the third-string center and might make the practice squad. Throckmorton was one of the few linemen dinged for allowing multiple pressures by Pro Football Focus. We didn't get a long look at Murphy before he left with an injury, and NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reports he has been waived. Kelly and Young were the two toughest cuts. Kelly has been around for a bit and Young played well at his college position at left tackle. I could be talked into either of them making the team. But in the end I went with more experienced options.

Special teams

P: Blake Gillikin

K: TBD

LS: Zach Wood

Roster cuts: P Nolan Cooney The Athletic's Katherine Terrell first reported that the Saints waived Brett Maher, which means the team doesn't have a healthy kicker right now. And I don't expect Wil Lutz to be healthy by that point. I fully anticipate more kickers to try out for the Saints in the meantime. It feels like Gillikin is running away with the punter battle. He's been more consistent and made a couple of highlight reel-worthy boots at Baltimore. Unless Cooney suddenly steps up in a big way, I don't see the rookie winning this job.

Defensive line

DE: Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson

DT: Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, Christian Ringo, Jalen Dalton, Albert Huggins

Roster cuts: DT R.J. McIntosh, DE Marcus Willoughby, DT Josiah Bronson I don't anticipate much action for David Onyemata out on the edge during the regular season, but it's good to know the Saints have that in their toolbox if they need it. He was impressive rushing outside the tackles' shoulder. Hopefully he comes roaring back after his six-game suspension. Sorting out the interior linemen is tough. It is really tough. I have a hard time buying Tuttle's low placement on the unofficial depth chart or his low PFF grade from this game; he's been the most consistently disruptive player in this rotation for too long. I'd be really surprised if he doesn't make the team. Beyond him, though, it's wide open. I wouldn't shocked if Bronson makes the cut and someone else is left out. McIntosh is the only player we haven't really seen yet after being claimed on waivers last week. Willoughby might be a solid pro but there just isn't room for him.

v

MIKE: Demario Davis, Chase Hansen

WILL: Kwon Alexander, Zack Baun, Pete Werner

SAM: Kaden Elliss

Roster cuts: Shaq Smith, Wynton McManis, Andrew Dowell Letting Dowell go hurt, and it really feels like a coin flip to me between him and Hansen. They both move well, hit hard, and played a lot of snaps in the kicking game. They'd both make the team if Baun didn't look like a Hall of Famer in his very first preseason game (remember, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the 2020 exhibition series in his rookie year) or if the Saints hadn't brought back Alexander and spent a high draft pick on Werner. Maybe Dowell spends his fourth year on the practice squad. That doesn't feel likely, especially if he continues playing well. He and Hansen will both get opportunities in this league if they test waivers. The Saints may have to just accept that they'll be letting a good player go no matter which move they choose. How long has it been since we had this problem at linebacker?

Defensive secondary

CB: Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley, Paulson Adebo, Grant Haley, Brian Poole

S: Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, J.T. Gray, Bryce Thompson

Roster cuts: CB Lawrence Woods, CB Adonis Alexander, CB KeiVarae Russell, S Deuce Wallace, S Eric Burrell, S P.J. Williams I didn't grapple over any decision for a longer time than when cutting down the secondary. Woods recently returned to the roster but played sparingly on special teams against Baltimore. Alexander and Russell were both inactive with injuries, so was Williams, the team's dime back for a few years now. Improved depth may push Williams out of the picture. Adebo was so impressive in his rookie debut. He was tested more often than any other corner on the team and he competed hard on every target. I'm not sure he'll start right away but he'll make it a tough decision. For now it's Crawley's job to lose. Hopefully the Saints can add some more competition. Haley did well outside of the slot (where he's mostly played before), and Poole looked much better than Prince Amukamara out of the two older corners vying for a job. All three rookie safeties had their moments, and it ultimately came down to Burrell and Thompson for me. That could very well change in the weeks ahead and I fully expect them to get more opportunities in the next two preseason games. Burrell is an impressive tackler and he handled a variety of responsibilities well (if the Saints are set on keeping Gardner-Johnson in the slot, sneaking Burrell onto the practice squad as a potential Jenkins replacement in a year or two makes sense). So is Wallace. I'm looking forward to how they each perform in the rest of August.

