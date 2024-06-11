Analyzing UCF football's transfer portal additions, losses during spring window

Though rosters are not totally set in stone, college football's transfer portal slammed shut April 30, and UCF spent the majority of May looking to bolster its roster to take a run at the title in the new-look Big 12.

By and large, Gus Malzahn and his staff drew significant praise for their work in the spring portal window. Chris Hummer (247Sports) and Pete Nakos (On3 Sports) each listed UCF as a winner for its additions, both fitting immediate needs and stockpiling a handful of long-term pieces to a potential conference championship puzzle.

So, what exactly did the Knights gain — and lose — over the last six weeks?

Listed below, in alphabetical order, are the Knights' newcomers and departures since April. The list does not include incoming or outgoing preferred walk-ons, such as wide receiver Agiye Hall or long snapper Jack Bernstein.

Spring additions

S Sheldon Arnold II (East Tennessee State)

The Knights' lone addition from the Football Championship Subdivision, Arnold earned multiple All-American honors for a 3-8 ETSU squad. In 11 starts for the Buccaneers, Arnold (6-foot-1, 191 pounds) recorded 87 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a 99-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal.

Arnold recorded an elite 90.5 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 778 snaps, including a 95.8 mark in run defense. In coverage, he allowed an NFL passer rating of 86.5, responsible for four touchdowns while adding four pass breakups.

One starting safety slot is open — more on that in a bit — and Arnold should have a great opportunity to step right in and partner with Demari Henderson on the back end.

RB Peny Boone (Louisville)

Toledo Rockets running back Peny Boone (13) runs the ball against the Miami RedHawks in the first quarter of the MAC Championship game at Ford Field last December.

The Mid-American Conference's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, Boone (6-1, 242) spent the spring at Louisville before re-entering the transfer portal and joining UCF. The Detroit native finished eighth in the country with 1,400 rushing yards, two spots behind new teammate RJ Harvey, with 15 touchdowns on the ground.

More than half of Boone's yardage (793) came after contact, and he gained at least 10 yards on 40 of his 194 carries. Boone contributed plenty to the Rockets' passing game as well, catching 15 balls for 219 yards and another TD while posting a 64.5 PFF grade in pass protection.

On May 31, PFF ranked UCF's running back room as the second-best in the nation behind Ohio State. Harvey, Boone, Johnny Richardson and winter portal addition Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati) give Malzahn a plethora of options to pound the rock.

QB Jacurri Brown (Miami)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) scores a touchdown in front of Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon (10) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium last December.

KJ Jefferson remains the unquestioned starter for the Knights entering 2024, but he's due to be a one-and-done option. There was a substantial lack of experience on the depth chart behind Jefferson, and UCF encountered injury woes at the QB position just before the start of Big 12 play last fall.

Enter Brown (6-4, 220), who started the Pinstripe Bowl in his lone appearance for the Hurricanes during the 2023 season. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and ran 15 times for 57 yards and another two scores.

A former four-star recruit from Valdosta (Ga.) powerhouse Lowndes, Brown has three years of eligibility remaining and rapport with UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. — Miami's running backs coach last season. He could very well enter the spring of 2025 atop the depth chart, bridging the gap to allow youngsters Dylan Rizk, Riley Trujillo and EJ Colson further time to develop.

S Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State)

Cedrick Hawkins of Cocoa catches a 71-yard touchdown pass in front of South Sumter defender Ja’Kyrian Turner during the FHSAA football Class 2S semifinals in 2022.

Hawkins, a Cocoa High grad, spent just a single season with the Buckeyes and returns closer to home where he should grow into an important piece for the future. A consensus four-star prospect, Hawkins (6-0, 185) did not participate in any games in 2023 but finished a decorated prep career with more than 300 tackles and 14 picks.

CB Tre'quon Fegans (USC)

This is the third college stop for Fegans (6-1, 190), who was the No. 117 overall recruit from the 2022 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. He signed with Alabama, then spent a year at USC in which he played six times and collected nine tackles.

Fegans has three years of eligibility and will enter the mix for reps in a revamped secondary. Ja'Cari Henderson, Antione Jackson, Chasen Johnson are among the players vying for a spot opposite veteran Brandon Adams.

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson (Auburn)

Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) celebrates his touchdown catch against Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium last November.

Johnson (5-10, 167) became the Knights' final spring portal addition to date when he committed on May 14. Recruited to Auburn by, among others, Malzahn and former UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, Johnson suited up 35 times for the Tigers and caught 64 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns.

Of the 108 times he was on the field for passing plays in 2023, Johnson lined up in the slot 57.4% of the time. He posted Auburn's fourth-highest offensive grade (77.9), per PFF, despite the relatively light workload. Four other Tigers wideouts — Malcolm Johnson Jr., Jay Fair, Shane Hooks and Camden Brown — saw more reps last fall.

WR Jacoby Jones (Ohio)

A leg injury cost Jones (6-3, 228) most of the 2023 season, limiting him to just three appearances (eight receptions, 147 yards), but he was one of the MAC's best offensive weapons the year before.

In his junior campaign, Jones tallied 45 receptions for 776 yards and six touchdowns. He was used almost solely on the perimeter (92.7% of snaps), with an average depth of target of 10.8 yards and a contested catch rate of 66.7% (8 of 12).

UCF sought experienced running mates for starters Kobe Hudson and Xavier Townsend, and found two contrasting players who should bolster the overall depth of the receiving corps in Jones and Johnson.

EDGE Nyjalik Kelly (Miami)

This might be UCF's biggest swing on upside, considering Kelly was a top-100 national recruit out of Dillard (Fort Lauderdale) two years ago. He remained a four-star prospect in the portal and still has two years of eligibility.

Kelly (6-5, 250) recorded 19 tackles, 5½ TFLs and four sacks in his 16 games with the Hurricanes, missing most of 2023 with a shoulder injury. He's expected to be ready in time for fall camp and could give some serious juice off the edge.

CB Mac McWilliams (UAB)

One of UAB's captains in 2023, Pensacola native McWilliams (5-10, 185) could contribute on defense and special teams for the Knights.

McWilliams started all 12 games for the Blazers and provided a huge amount of versatility in the secondary. He played 479 snaps at cornerback, 223 in the slot and 78 in the box, per PFF. In total, McWilliams recorded 52 tackles with nine pass breakups, two TFLs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He also served as UAB's primary punt returner, accumulating 60 yards on six returns, and logged 100 snaps on special teams.

G Keegan Smith (Central Michigan)

Smith (6-3, 295) broke into Central Michigan's starting lineup as a true freshman and reclaimed his spot for just about the entire 2023 season. He made starts at left guard and right guard, and was part of a unit that allowed just 26 sacks.

Individually, Smith posted PFF grades of 65.0 in pass protection and 62.3 in run blocking, allowing 16 pressures and committing two penalties across 647 snaps.

UCF struck gold in bringing Marcellus Marshall in from the MAC last year and will bank on Smith to compete for a starting spot in the interior.

Spring losses

EDGE Zavier Carter

A former four-star recruit, Carter (6-4, 210) quickly departed UCF after enrolling in January. He was an effective role player at UNLV with a 90.2 pass rushing grade in 157 defensive snaps during the 2023 season.

Carter remains in search of a fourth home, having begun his college career at LSU.

LB Rian Davis

After winning two national championships at Georgia, Apopka native Davis (6-2, 230) was expected to be a key contributor at linebacker for the Knights in their Big 12 debut. Instead, he made just seven appearances and one start (at Kansas), chipping in 14 tackles while posting a 38.0 PFF defensive grade.

Davis re-entered the portal for the second straight spring and has one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

CB Jason Duclona (Liberty)

Duclona (6-1, 170) featured prominently in spring camp the last two years and suited up for three games for the Knights last season to preserve his redshirt option.

He likely would have been listed with the third team, or perhaps second-string with a strong fall showing. However, Duclona will get a fresh start at Liberty and have four years of eligibility left.

WR Goldie Lawrence

Like Carter, Lawrence's time at UCF was brief — enrolling in January (from Florida State) and exiting in April — and he has yet to commit to another program.

Lawrence (6-0, 193) appeared in one game for the Seminoles but did not record any statistics. Most of the buzz surrounding his next stop have revolved around reuniting with former high school and UCF teammate Timmy McClain.

WR Stephen Martin (Samford)

An Orlando native and Bishop Moore grad, Martin (6-5, 210) worked his way up the depth chart after enrolling as a preferred walk-on. He played 32 times for the Knights, catching five passes for 72 yards and one touchdown — a 4-yard snag in a 2022 win at Memphis.

Martin will get an early crack at Florida this fall when Samford heads to the Swamp on Sept. 7.

S Nikai Martinez (Michigan State)

UCF safety Nikai Martinez (21) catches an interception against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium last November.

Unquestionably the most impactful spring portal exit, Apopka native Martinez (5-11, 170) started all 13 games at safety and was one of UCF's first marquee local commitments in the Malzahn era. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions and ranked fifth in tackles (54, with 40 solo).

He shined in coverage, allowing an NFL passer rating of just 62.7 with one touchdown, but struggled against the run according to PFF's metrics. Martinez had a 26% missed tackle rate and a 47.1 run defense grade.

Michigan State is in rebuild mode after a turbulent 2023 season, highlighted by Mel Tucker's dismissal as head coach. The Spartans brought in four defensive backs during the spring window.

QB Timmy McClain (Arkansas State)

UCF Knights quarterback Timmy McClain (9) receives the snap during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears on Sept. 30, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Thrust into the starting role for UCF's first two Big 12 Conference games following John Rhys Plumlee's knee injury at Boise State, McClain flashed an entirely different skill set under center with his deep ball accuracy. The Sanford native completed 62.7% of his attempts for 1,065 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, McClain never truly seemed a fit for Malzahn's scheme, profiling more as a pocket passer with a tendency — and occasional bit of magic — of freelancing outside the pocket. The results were mixed; an unbelievable fourth-down scramble and throw to RJ Harvey against Baylor, and a backbreaking 12-yard loss on a sack to derail a comeback bid against Kansas State serving as two glaring examples.

CB Ja'Maric Morris (Georgia State)

An all-conference performer at the JUCO level for Hutchinson Community College, Morris (6-2, 205) played just once for the Knights — a solitary punt return rep in the 45-3 blowout win over Oklahoma State.

Morris has two years of eligibility remaining ahead of a new chapter in Atlanta.

S Jarvis Ware (UNLV)

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs past UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware (24) at Yulman Stadium in 2022.

A veteran of 40 college games, despite missing two full seasons (2021 and '23) to injury, Ware made six starts for the Knights in their final American Athletic Conference campaign after arriving from Missouri.

Ware reunites with former Missouri coach Barry Odom at UNLV and will have at least one year of eligibility — and the potential for more due to his medical history.

QB/S Xavier Williams (Middle Tennessee)

Williams (6-2, 200) flipped to safety during the spring at UCF, but it appears he will return behind center for the Blue Raiders.

He played six games at quarterback for Charlotte in 2022, throwing for 420 yards, rushing for 108 yards and accounting for four touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Additions, losses in spring NCAA transfer portal window