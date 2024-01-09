Analyzing top head coach candidates for 2024 offseason 'The Insiders'

In a segment on 'The Insiders', NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo are joined by NFL Network Senior National Columnist Judy Battista for a discussion in which they analyze some of the top head coach candidates for the 2024 NFL offseason including some defensive coordinators in Aaron Glenn (Detroit Lions), Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys), Raheem Morris (Los Angeles Rams), and Steve Wilks (San Francisco 49ers) alongside offensive coordinators like Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions) and Dave Canales (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).